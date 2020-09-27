Bhopal: Railway officers gang-raped, calling for a job in a railway station guest house

Bhopal: Two railway officials have been arrested for gang-raping a woman in a VIP guest house located at the railway station in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. According to information received from the police station at the railway station of the Government Railway Police, a girl has lodged a complaint that she was introduced to railway officer Rajesh Tiwari through an acquaintance, they were in talks for several months. Also Read – Gang rape with women in a moving bus? Such incident happened for the third time in a month

Rajesh Tiwari called her, saying she was given a job, when she reached Bhopal, she was stopped in VIP guest house. After that, Rajesh came to the guest house with one of his companions Alok Malviya. Both of them gave the girl something to drink, in which the intoxicant was found. She fainted after drinking and after that she was raped.

According to the police, on the complaint of the girl, a case has been registered against both the accused and they have been arrested. At the same time, the railway administration has suspended both the officials.