Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Bhopal to Vegas is an Indian mini internet sequence directed by means of Rajul Mishra. The sequence stars Ahan Nirban, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma. It’s made below the banner of Two Great Males Mediaworks and produced by means of Harjeet Chhabra. The display is ready 3 buddies who get started arranging bachelor events in Bhopal. Even though they start secretively, the plan quickly reaches everybody within the the city.

Identify Bhopal to Vegas Primary Solid Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma Style Drama Director Rajul Mishra Manufacturer Harjeet Chhabra

Nisheeth Neelkanth Govt Manufacturer Avani Saxena

Pooja Verma

Shiksha Singh Tale and Screenplay Parag Oza

Sahil Sapre

Bhavesh Surte Editor Sujeet Das DoP Anas Ali Khan Song Aadi Arora Dress Fashion designer Harvinder Kaur Chhabra Manufacturing Fashion designer Kunal Bardhan Manufacturing Area Two Great Males Mediaworks

Solid

The entire solid of internet sequence Bhopal to Vegas :

Ahan Nirban

Sonia Balani

As : Rashmi

Arun Sharma

Jay Shankar Tripathi

Khursheed Attorney

Sakshi Gupta

Aparna Kumar

Tarun Bhalla

Bhopal to Vegas shall be to be had to circulate on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 28 Would possibly 2021. The display will air on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Overall Episode No longer To be had Working Time 10-15 Mins Launched Date 28 Would possibly 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

When you have extra information about the internet sequence Bhopal to Vegas, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Similar