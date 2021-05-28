Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Bhopal to Vegas is an Indian mini internet sequence directed by means of Rajul Mishra. The sequence stars Ahan Nirban, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma. It’s made below the banner of Two Great Males Mediaworks and produced by means of Harjeet Chhabra. The display is ready 3 buddies who get started arranging bachelor events in Bhopal. Even though they start secretively, the plan quickly reaches everybody within the the city.
|Identify
|Bhopal to Vegas
|Primary Solid
|Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Rajul Mishra
|Manufacturer
|Harjeet Chhabra
Nisheeth Neelkanth
|Govt Manufacturer
|Avani Saxena
Pooja Verma
Shiksha Singh
|Tale and Screenplay
|Parag Oza
Sahil Sapre
Bhavesh Surte
|Editor
|Sujeet Das
|DoP
|Anas Ali Khan
|Song
|Aadi Arora
|Dress Fashion designer
|Harvinder Kaur Chhabra
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Kunal Bardhan
|Manufacturing Area
|Two Great Males Mediaworks
Solid
The entire solid of internet sequence Bhopal to Vegas :
Ahan Nirban
Sonia Balani
As : Rashmi
Arun Sharma
Jay Shankar Tripathi
Khursheed Attorney
Sakshi Gupta
Aparna Kumar
Tarun Bhalla
Bhopal to Vegas shall be to be had to circulate on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 28 Would possibly 2021. The display will air on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.
|To be had On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Overall Episode
|No longer To be had
|Working Time
|10-15 Mins
|Launched Date
|28 Would possibly 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
