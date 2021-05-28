Bhopal To Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bhopal to Vegas is an Indian mini internet sequence directed by means of Rajul Mishra. The sequence stars Ahan Nirban, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma. It’s made below the banner of Two Great Males Mediaworks and produced by means of Harjeet Chhabra. The display is ready 3 buddies who get started arranging bachelor events in Bhopal. Even though they start secretively, the plan quickly reaches everybody within the the city.

Identify Bhopal to Vegas
Primary Solid Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma
Style Drama
Director Rajul Mishra
Manufacturer Harjeet Chhabra
Nisheeth Neelkanth
Govt Manufacturer Avani Saxena
Pooja Verma
Shiksha Singh
Tale and Screenplay Parag Oza
Sahil Sapre
Bhavesh Surte
Editor Sujeet Das
DoP Anas Ali Khan
Song Aadi Arora
Dress Fashion designer Harvinder Kaur Chhabra
Manufacturing Fashion designer Kunal Bardhan
Manufacturing Area Two Great Males Mediaworks

Solid

The entire solid of internet sequence Bhopal to Vegas :

Ahan Nirban

Sonia Balani

As : Rashmi

Arun Sharma

Jay Shankar Tripathi

Khursheed Attorney

Sakshi Gupta

Aparna Kumar

Tarun Bhalla

Bhopal to Vegas shall be to be had to circulate on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 28 Would possibly 2021. The display will air on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Overall Episode No longer To be had
Working Time 10-15 Mins
Launched Date 28 Would possibly 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

When you have extra information about the internet sequence Bhopal to Vegas, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

