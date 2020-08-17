BHU Entrance Exam: Candidates will be able to download the admit card from Tuesday, UGC rules will have to be followed

BHU Admit Card: Due to the long-delayed examinations of the Corona epidemic in the country, the candidates had to face a lot of problems. But now everything is being tried to normalize again. In this episode, the preparation of the entrance examinations of BHU (Kashi Hindu University) for admission has reached its final stage. In this case, the process of uploading the admit card on the university website is going on. Please tell that from Tuesday, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website of BHU. Also Read – UGC Guidelines Latest News: Will there be an exam or not! University final year exam will be decided today

Explain that this examination conducted by BHU will start from 24 August and will run till 31 August. The second exam will run from September 9 to September 14. In such a situation, the examination will be conducted in two phases. For this, examination centers have been set up in 202 cities. Explain that the guidelines issued by the UGC will also be followed by the university and the candidates will also have to follow the rules.

You can download your admit card by going to the official website https://www.bhu.ac.in/. For this, you will see the notification of the admit card on this website. After clicking on it, you will be asked for registration number, email id etc. After this you can download your admit card. Please tell that you will also get information related to the exam on the official website.