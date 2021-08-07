Bhumi Pednekar Unearths Why The Movie Raksha Bandhan Is So Particular For Her



Bhumi Pednekar has simply wrapped the Mumbai time table of her subsequent movie – Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Bhumi has been paired reverse celebrity Akshay Kumar and that is their 2nd movie in combination after the blockbuster Rest room : Ek Prem Katha (2017). Apparently, Aanand L. Rai, had produced her hit movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and is now directing her in Raksha Bandhan.



“Raksha Bandhan is my reunion with probably the most particular other people in my lifestyles! Aanand Rai sir is a guru for me, who depended on my talents as an actor once I had simply began out and I can endlessly be thankful to him for the chance he gave me to polish thru in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. So, I’m extremely joyful that I’ve were given a chance to paintings with him once more,” says Bhumi.

“Akshay Kumar sir gave me a movie that become my first blockbuster. He believed in me in Rest room: Ek Prem Katha and our pairing gained hearts. He has instilled a way of trust in me that has propelled me to excel on this trade. So, naturally I used to be overjoyed once I were given to grasp that I can be performing with him once more in Raksha Bandhan,” she provides.



The flexible actress is assured that Raksha Bandhan will attraction to audiences of all age teams. She says, “It’s a script that can contact everybody’s hearts and I’m hoping that my pairing with Akshay sir will probably be beloved once more!”

The actress additionally has different releases lined-up for the approaching months – Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal after which Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.