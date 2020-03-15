Bhumi Pednekar Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images



Bhumi Pednekar is an Indian movie actress and usually performs a task in Bollywood Films. Which is understood in Bollywood because the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha Ki Sandhya. He was additionally awarded the Greatest Feminine Debut of the Movie Honest for this movie. Bhumi Pednekar is 1985 born and Mumbai is the birthplace of her. Bhumi’s father is a Marathi whereas her mom is Haryanvi. Learn extra to learn about Bhumi Pednekar Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Earlier than showing in movies. Bhumi began her profession from Yash raj movie, she was working there as an assistant director. She did full her education from Mumbai. Arya Vidya Mandir Faculty was her faculty. Bhumi chooses commerce topic in her commencement. She has acquired many awards for her appearing in Bollywood motion pictures. She is the daughter of late Satish(Father) and Sumitra (Mom).

Bhumi Pednekar Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Bhumi Pednekar

Born: 18 July 1989

Born Place: Bombay, Maharastra

Occupation: Movie Actress

Bhumi Pednekar Movie Profession & Debut

Bhoomi began her appearing profession with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisa, wherein she performed the position of a fats lady. Ayushmann Khurrana’s reverse Aayi Bhoomi gained the hearts of critics along with his finest appearing on this movie, and because of this, he was additionally awarded the Greatest Debut Feminine Award on the Filmfare Awards. In 2015, Bhoomi appeared within the internet sequence Males’s World, which was on gender inequality, which was launched on YouTube on 29 September 2015, along with Bhoomi, Paraniti Chopra, Kalki Koechlin, and Richa Chadha have been additionally seen.

Bhumi disappeared from the silver display within the yr 2016, however the next yr in 2017, she once more compelled critics to reward her for 2 blatant movies. Within the yr 2017, she appeared in Rest room Ek Prem Katha, wherein she was seen romancing the display with Akshay Kumar. The story of the movie is a few lady who insists on her husband constructing a rest room in the home. The movie made on social points additionally managed to earn properly on the box-office.

After this, Bhoomi as soon as once more appeared within the movie Shubh Mangal Savdhan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. On this movie, the issue of males was proven. The chemistry of each of them as soon as once more gained the hearts of the viewers and critics.

Her Newest film is Bala which is launched in Nov 2019. Her film “Saand Ki Aankh” can also be launched in 2019 and this film relies on a real-life story. She has performed a task in lots of different motion pictures like “Lust Tales” in 2018, and so on. Her Upcoming motion pictures are “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, “Bhoot – Half One: The Haunted Ship”, And so on.

Bhumi Pednekar Age, Top, Weight

Age: 30 Years as of 2019

Top: 163 cm or 5 ft four inches (Approx)

Weight: 60 KG or 132 lbs (Approx)

Eye Shade: Brown

Hair Shade: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 34-28-36

Bhumi Pednekar Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Most cancers

Nick Identify: Bhumi

Faculty: Arya Vidya Mandir Faculty, Juhu, Mumbai

School: College Of Mumbai

Schooling: Bachelor In Commerce

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Web Value: Us $four Million

Movie Debut: “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” In 2015

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Controversies: None

Bhumi Pednekar Household & Caste

Father: Late Satish

Mom: Sumitra

Brother: Not Identified

Sister: Samiksha

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Bhumi Pednekar Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Favourite Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favourite Meals: Missi Roti, Butter Rooster, Sweets, Pizza

Favourite Movie: Raja Hindustani

Favourite Shade: Pink

Favourite Vacation spot: Ibiza

Hobbies

Bhumi Pednekar Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: UnMarried

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Baby: N/A