Bhumi Pednekar Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Bhumi Pednekar is an Indian movie actress and usually performs a task in Bollywood Films. Which is understood in Bollywood because the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha Ki Sandhya. He was additionally awarded the Greatest Feminine Debut of the Movie Honest for this movie. Bhumi Pednekar is 1985 born and Mumbai is the birthplace of her. Bhumi’s father is a Marathi whereas her mom is Haryanvi. Learn extra to learn about Bhumi Pednekar Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Earlier than showing in movies. Bhumi began her profession from Yash raj movie, she was working there as an assistant director. She did full her education from Mumbai. Arya Vidya Mandir Faculty was her faculty. Bhumi chooses commerce topic in her commencement. She has acquired many awards for her appearing in Bollywood motion pictures. She is the daughter of late Satish(Father) and Sumitra (Mom).
Bhumi Pednekar Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Bhumi Pednekar
Born: 18 July 1989
Born Place: Bombay, Maharastra
Occupation: Movie Actress
Bhumi Pednekar Movie Profession & Debut
Bhoomi began her appearing profession with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisa, wherein she performed the position of a fats lady. Ayushmann Khurrana’s reverse Aayi Bhoomi gained the hearts of critics along with his finest appearing on this movie, and because of this, he was additionally awarded the Greatest Debut Feminine Award on the Filmfare Awards. In 2015, Bhoomi appeared within the internet sequence Males’s World, which was on gender inequality, which was launched on YouTube on 29 September 2015, along with Bhoomi, Paraniti Chopra, Kalki Koechlin, and Richa Chadha have been additionally seen.
Bhumi disappeared from the silver display within the yr 2016, however the next yr in 2017, she once more compelled critics to reward her for 2 blatant movies. Within the yr 2017, she appeared in Rest room Ek Prem Katha, wherein she was seen romancing the display with Akshay Kumar. The story of the movie is a few lady who insists on her husband constructing a rest room in the home. The movie made on social points additionally managed to earn properly on the box-office.
After this, Bhoomi as soon as once more appeared within the movie Shubh Mangal Savdhan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. On this movie, the issue of males was proven. The chemistry of each of them as soon as once more gained the hearts of the viewers and critics.
Her Newest film is Bala which is launched in Nov 2019. Her film “Saand Ki Aankh” can also be launched in 2019 and this film relies on a real-life story. She has performed a task in lots of different motion pictures like “Lust Tales” in 2018, and so on. Her Upcoming motion pictures are “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, “Bhoot – Half One: The Haunted Ship”, And so on.
Bhumi Pednekar Age, Top, Weight
Age: 30 Years as of 2019
Top: 163 cm or 5 ft four inches (Approx)
Weight: 60 KG or 132 lbs (Approx)
Eye Shade: Brown
Hair Shade: Black
Determine Measurement(Approx): 34-28-36
Bhumi Pednekar Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Most cancers
Nick Identify: Bhumi
Faculty: Arya Vidya Mandir Faculty, Juhu, Mumbai
School: College Of Mumbai
Schooling: Bachelor In Commerce
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Web Value: Us $four Million
Movie Debut: “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” In 2015
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Controversies: None
Bhumi Pednekar Household & Caste
Father: Late Satish
Mom: Sumitra
Brother: Not Identified
Sister: Samiksha
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Bhumi Pednekar Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
Favourite Actress: Priyanka Chopra
Favourite Meals: Missi Roti, Butter Rooster, Sweets, Pizza
Favourite Movie: Raja Hindustani
Favourite Shade: Pink
Favourite Vacation spot: Ibiza
Hobbies
Bhumi Pednekar Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Baby: N/A
