Bhupendra Yadav did not give illusion to Chirag, BJP should not be with you but with Nitish

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The political stir in Bihar has intensified, as the first phase of voting is to be held on October 28. Meanwhile, the rhetoric about JDU between LJP and BJP has intensified. On one hand, while Chirag Paswan has spoken about staying with the BJP and staying away from JDU national president cum Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders are attacking Chirag one by one. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Chirag hit back at BJP over ‘vote cut’ statement, ‘If this is the case then why from 2014 …’

Today in Patna, BJP has launched ‘e-Kamal’ website and election song ‘Modi ji wave’. On this occasion, the BJP leader gave a clear message to Chirag Paswan and advised not to be in any kind of confusion. BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said, ‘BJP is very clear, LJP is not a part of our alliance and we want to tell Chirag Paswan that he should not be under any illusion. BJP-JD (U) are contesting elections together and Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister. Also Read – Tejashwi questions Nitish – will Donald Trump bring special status to Bihar?

BJP leader shrugged off even after stunning Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Mahagathbandhan takes oath for change of Bihar, issued manifesto

The state in-charge of the BJP, Bhupendra Yadav, launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister’s claimant Tejashwi Yadav on behalf of the grand alliance. He said that people are promising employment, but will give employment only to those who are capable of employment. Let us know that the Mahagathbandhan has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting on Saturday by issuing a common manifesto.

Describing the Grand Alliance as an unholy alliance, Bhupendra Yadav said that neither Dalit leaders nor backward and backward leaders could remain with them. Manjhi, Mukesh Sahni and Upendra Kushwaha left her side. With the help of the RJD’s weak leadership, the Left is trying to spread its foot in Bihar. Which class wants to fight in Bihar by supporting Congress and RJD Left.

Bhupendra Yadav said that when the power was there, these people did nothing for the development of Bihar. There is no pain for anyone in their heart. These are just statements and can only give statements. On this occasion, Manoj Tiwari said that seeing this song, it seems to be a guess that the BJP does what it says.