Bhupendra Yadav said – LJP betrayed NDA – BJP general secretary’s statement in which direction?

Bihar Result: After the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP general secretary and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav (Bhupendra Yadav) lashed out at LJP president Chirag Paswan. Bhupendra Yadav said that Chirag Paswan's LJP betrayed the NDA in the elections and the confusion spread by them caused some damage. Yadav said that the biggest reason for the NDA's victory in the election was the credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi). The presence of senior Union minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda also contributed significantly to the success of the party.

Regarding the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Yadav said that the party has lost its credibility and its politics has been questioned. He said, 'LJP chose its own path and in a way it betrayed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The people of Bihar have conveyed their importance in the politics of the state. " Yadav said that despite all the confusion, the people of Bihar expressed faith in the leadership and credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this is a big achievement that the NDA has got in the state The fourth time has been successful.

He said, "The biggest reason for the NDA victory in the state was the leadership and credibility of Modiji." On why the NDA did not repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, Yadav said that every election is different and the state And the elections of the Center are fought on different issues. Apart from this, there were some local reasons as well. He said that voters have different priority in assembly elections and there are local issues while the dimensions of state politics are also different from national politics.

He said, “ Our alliance was in a strong position according to social equations and the NDA government had done development work all over the state, but LJP spread confusion by continuously lying and it damaged the BJP-JD (U) in the first phase. Yadav said that there were some local issues in the state due to which the NDA got a few lesser seats, but the alliance was successful in getting a clear majority in the state.

On what could be the reasons for the JDU not performing well, Yadav said that the NDA was in power thrice in Bihar and a mandate was sought for a fourth term on the basis of development. Yadav said, “JDU contested well, but they had to pay for the confusion spread by LJP. LJP spoiled the atmosphere, which they should not have done. He was part of the NDA. He was also a minister of his party and he also benefited from the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Not paying any heed to the prospects of a change in command in the state, Yadav said, “The NDA has got an absolute majority and we respect the alliance religion … We are all equal in the alliance.” BJP on the performance of Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal The leader said that he has got the mandate to sit in the opposition and he should respect it and discharge his role. On the performance of the Left parties in the state, he said, “The rise of the Left parties in the state is a matter of concern as they believe in class struggle, which can spoil the harmony in the state.”

