Bhutan Documentary Aims to Spread ‘Happiness’ in Post-Pandemic World

A brand new documentary from Bhutan will share the Himalayan Buddhist kingdom’s distinctive philosophy of Gross Nationwide Happiness (GNH) with the world.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Singye Wangchuk got here up with the phrase in 1972 when he stated that GNH is extra necessary than Gross Home Product. The landlocked nation with fractious giants China and India as its solely neighbors, takes this philosophy critically and there’s an index to measure the populace’s collective well-being.

Sound Footage’ documentary “Gross Nationwide Happiness,” directed by Arun Bhattarai (“The Subsequent Guardian”) and produced by Noemi Szakonyi (“Her Moms”), follows Happiness Brokers Amar and Gunaraj, who work for the Ministry of Gross Nationwide Happiness and accumulate information for the Happiness Survey. Within the course of, the movie will discover the social material of Bhutan and what happiness means to a nation.

The philosophy is one thing that Bhattarai grew up with and when he left the nation for the primary time he realized that the world is aware of Bhutan for it.

“I used to be usually requested about GNH however I failed to clarify or perceive what it takes for a small nation like Bhutan to form its nationwide identification based mostly on happiness,” Bhattarai tells Selection. Due to its political and geographical isolation Bhutan is taken into account to be a mysterious nation and is usually fantasized about because the final Shangri-la. That’s why I believed, I need to dig deeper and provides a neighborhood perception into GNH via private tales to present a extra complicated imaginative and prescient about Bhutan.”

“Within the awakening of a brand new pandemic which is scrambling the world proper now, it’s important to produce tales with uplifting, heart-warming potential that reminds the viewers of the true values of our lives,” provides Bhattarai. “I imagine that’s one in all our duties as artists.”

The movie is budgeted at $160,000 of which a 3rd has been secured thus far. It has acquired improvement funding from the Catapult Movie Fund (U.S.), DMZ Docs Fund (Korea), and the Hungarian Movie Institute. And it hopes to shut extra offers on the the Hong Kong-Asia Movie Financing Discussion board (HAF), a part of Hong Kong FilMart.

“FilMart helps us acquire visibility, particularly for a undertaking that’s coming from Bhutan,” Szakonyi advised Selection. “We’re nonetheless in improvement so we’ve quite a lot of risk to collaborate with producers from world wide. We’re additionally in search of movie foundations and who might help us make a good looking movie.”

“Gross Nationwide Happiness” begins taking pictures this spring, adopted by two extra schedules in the summer time and winter, adopted by submit manufacturing in Hungary in 2022, earlier than hitting the worldwide pageant circuit.

Bhutan has a small movie trade with breakout movies together with the oeuvre of monk Khyentse Norbu (“The Cup,” “Hema Hema”), Dechen Roder’s “Honeygiver Amongst The Canine,” Bhattarai’s “The Subsequent Guardian” and Tashi Gyeltsen’s “The Crimson Phallus.”

“It is rather tough to make a movie in Bhutan at present,” Bhattarai says. “Firstly there isn’t any cultural funding in Bhutan and we at all times have to search for funding from exterior the nation. The marketplace for the industrial movie trade that’s massively influenced by Bollywood can also be small due to a small inhabitants (750,000 folks). There isn’t a tradition for watching artistic documentaries or impartial movies in common so the market is sort of non-existent for impartial movies.”

“For ‘The Subsequent Guardian’ we took the movie to completely different elements of Bhutan via a travelling cinema utilizing our personal projector and gear and screening it at no cost to create a tradition for artistic documentaries,” says Bhattarai.