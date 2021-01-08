Bia Leite Boards Joao Paulo Miranda Maria’s ‘Goddess of the Water’

Brazilian queer artist Bia Leite has joined “Goddess of the Water,” a undertaking from one of the most sought-after of younger Brazilian administrators, João Paulo Miranda Maria, whose first characteristic, “Reminiscence Home,” was the solely Latin American characteristic chosen for final yr’s Cannes Pageant Official Choice.

“Reminiscence Home” went on to be chosen for the Toronto and San Sebastián festivals.

Arrange at Paris-based Les Valseurs, which scored an Academy Award nomination for the Tunisian village-set stay motion brief movie “Nefta Soccer Membership,” by Yves Piat, “Deusa das Aguas” (“Goddess of the Water”) has been chosen for this yr’s Immersive Choice at Rotterdam Movie Pageant’s co-production market, CineMart. Gross sales rights are dealt with by Diversion Cinema.

With Leite on board, the immersive movie and artwork set up is now quickly shaping up as a collaboration between Miranda María, who was signed up final yr by CAA, and Leite. It is going to mix a 10-minute digital actuality movie and an exhibition increasing the movie’s universe via the world of Brazil’s voguing scene, stated Les Valseurs’ Justin Pechberty, the undertaking’s producer.

Backed by France’s Nationwide Movie Board (CNC), “Goddess of the Water” is ready to shoot subsequent summer time in north Brazil’s beautiful Lençóis Maranhenses Nationwide Park – a combination of 40 miles of Atlantic Ocean seashores, sand dunes and freshwater lagoons throughout the wet season – the place “fantasy turns into a approach of self-acceptance and rejection of conservatism,” Pechberty stated in a video presentation.

“Goddess of the Water” storyboard

LES VALSEURS

Impressed by a Leite portray at a 2018 exhibition in Brazil, “Queermuseum: Cartographies of Distinction in Brazilian Artwork,” which was shut down after far-right protests, then re-instated to a lot jubilation, “Goddess of the Water” is the story of Weslei, a younger boy who needs to be a mermaid in a lady’s physique – a super-hero for Weslei. His fundamental problem is his violent and repressive father.

The exhibition will invite the viewers to enter Weslei’s creativeness and prolong the expertise of the 360 movie, Miranda Maria stated, including that he additionally needs spectators of “Goddess of the Water” “to really feel the violence exerted by society” on Weslei, by way of moments of complicity when the boy shares his sorrow.

Experiencing Leite’s exhibition, the viewers will acknowledge the locations and objects from Weslei’s world. “Her work will discuss to all the individuals who, similar to Weslei, undergo from discrimination,” Miranda Maria added.

Audiences “will expertise the magnificence of an awakening self-knowledge, the want for freedom in the face of the cruelty and violence of homophobia and prejudices that check with our occasions,” Pechberty concluded.

“Reminiscence Home” gained the Roger Ebert Award at October’s 56th Chicago Intl. Movie Pageant. Miranda Maria is now making ready two new characteristic movies, one his English-language debut, with Rodrigo Teixeira’s Sao Paulo-based RT Options, producer of Luca Guadagnino’s “Name Me By Your Identify,” James Grey’s “Advert Astra” and Karim Aïnouz’s “The Invisible Life.”

The primary characteristic undertaking, “Flag,” whose growth was initiated at Les Valseurs, its French producer, is a revenge thriller to be shot in the Amazon rainforest.