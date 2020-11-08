Biden administration can grant US citizenship to more than five million Indians, will give refuge to 95,000 refugees every year

American Citizenship to Over 5 Lakh Indians: Joe Biden, the elected president of the US, will prepare a roadmap to grant US citizenship to about 10 million immigrants, including half a million Indians, who do not have documents. Apart from this, he will also make a system of getting 95,000 refugees to enter America annually. Also Read – Sehwag took a pinch on Donald Trump’s defeat, said – Chacha’s comedy will be missed

This information is given in a policy document released by Biden's campaign.

The document says, "He (Biden) will soon start work on passing an immigration reform law in Congress, through which our system will be modernized." Under this, a roadmap will be prepared for granting US citizenship to about 10 million such immigrants, who do not have documents, including more than five lakh Indians.

According to the document, "He will set a target to admit 1,25,000 refugees annually to the United States." Apart from this, he will work with the Congress to get at least 95,000 refugees entering the country annually.

