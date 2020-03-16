General News

Biden and Sanders confront coronavirus crisis in first one-on-one debate

March 16, 2020
1 Min Read

Democrats face off in TV studio with out goal market, standing a good distance apart and bumping elbows in its place of shaking arms

  • Debate: observe reside updates

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders auditioned in precise time for the exercise of president on Sunday evening time all around the major one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary, as the world confronts the rising hazard of the coronavirus pandemic and American public effectively being officers warned the worst is however to return.

The short-escalating nationwide emergency over the coronavirus pandemic dominated the prime-time encounter between two candidates with starkly different visions for the country.

Proceed finding out…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment