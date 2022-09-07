Biden asked Liz Truss to continue working together to guarantee the failure of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine

Joe Biden congratulated the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the two countries as well as guarantee the failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine

Through his Twitter account, Biden congratulated Truss and showed his desire to work “in close collaboration” to face “global challenges” and to continue supporting Ukraine.

Biden also expressed his willingness to strengthen the “special relationship” between Washington y Londona term used to define the political, diplomatic, cultural, economic and military ties that unite the two countries, historically making them two especially close allies.

Later, both leaders spoke by phone about shared goals such as addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and ensuring affordable and sustainable energy sources, the press reported. White House.

During the conversation, Biden stressed to Truss, a staunch supporter of Brexit, the “importance of reaching a negotiated agreement” with the European Union about the protocol for North Ireland.

In the United States, Truss’s attitude during his year at the head of British diplomacy, during which post-war tensions reappeared, is disturbing. Brexit in Northern Ireland and London’s relations with Brussels, Dublin y Washington.

In a later statement, the White House indicated that Biden and Truss showed their commitment to protect the Good Friday agreement of 1998which put an end to three decades of bloody conflict in Northern Ireland, and “the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland protocol”.

“The prime minister looks forward to working together with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to address common challenges, in particular “the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin’s war,” the statement said. BBC.

Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, the third woman to hold that position, after receiving the formal mandate from the queen. Isabel II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The conservator succeeds Boris Johnsonwho had already announced on July 7 his intention to resign after more than two years in office, marked by various scandals.

Johnson has been one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters since Russia began its invasion in February.: He was one of the first world leaders to visit kyiv and his government quickly offered financial and military support to the Ukrainian Executive, in coordination with the Biden government.

Truss held the UK Foreign Ministry portfolio in the last year, from where he has deployed a hard line against Russia and has expressed his support for Ukraine.

From Foreign Affairs, Truss promoted the law that will allow the United Kingdom to breach the most controversial parts of the Brexit agreement regarding Northern Ireland when it comes into force in the coming months.

