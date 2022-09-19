Biden assured that the coronavirus pandemic “is over”

The president of United States, Joe Bidenconsiders that the coronavirus pandemic is “over” covid-19although he assures that his Government continues to work against the problems generated by the coronavirus.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with covid and we are working hard on it. But the pandemic is over”, said the president in an interview with the program “60 Minutes” of the chain CBSissued this Sunday.

In the interview, recorded at the Detroit auto show, which the president visited last Wednesday, Biden gave as an example that at that event “nobody” wore a mask and all attendees seemed to be in “very good shape.”

Just this week, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus assured that the world “has never been so close to the end of the covid-19 pandemic.”after registering the lowest number of deaths in the world since the start of the health crisis.

The US president pointed out that his country is still facing problems as a result of the disease

“We are not there yet, but the end of the pandemic is in sight,” Tedros stressed at his weekly press conference.

With more than a million dead, USA It is the country in the world that has registered the most deaths from the covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

During the last week, there were on average about 60,000 daily infections and about 400 deathsaccording to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

67.7% of the US population is vaccinated against covid-19, and of that group, 48.6% have received a booster dose.

Last August, the CDC stopped recommending social distancing and quarantines for people exposed to coronavirus.

Biden highlighted the management of the coronavirus carried out by his Administration

On the other hand, also regarding the pandemic, Biden pointed out that the low levels of support for his government may be partly based on the impact that the coronavirus has had on the minds of Americans.

“The impact on the minds of the American people as a result of the pandemic is profound. Think about how that has changed everything. People’s attitudes about themselves, their families, about the state of the nation, about the state of their communities,” he said.

Finally, Biden highlighted the management of the coronavirus carried out by his Administration. “We have lost a million people to COVID-19. When I took office, when I was elected, only two million people had been vaccinated. Now I have 220 million”, said the tenant of the White House.

The health authorities of the United States have confirmed more than 1.05 million deaths from the coronavirus, a disease that has infected more than 95.4 million people in the country.

(With information from EFE)

