Biden Calls Trump an ‘Absolute Idiot’ for Not Wearing a Face Mask – Variety

Joe Biden referred to as President Trump an “absolute idiot” for not sporting a face masks throughout a CNN interview on Tuesday.

Biden made an look at a Memorial Day occasion on Monday sporting black face masks, whereas Trump has refused to put on a masks in a number of public occasions throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Most well being consultants all over the world have advisable for individuals to put on protecting face masks to assist stop the unfold of COVID-19.

Within the CNN interview, Biden spoke out after Trump made enjoyable of him for sporting a masks on Twitter.

“He’s a idiot. An absolute idiot to speak that approach. I imply, each main doc on the planet is saying you need to put on a masks if you’re in a crowd. Particularly when you realize you’re going to be in a place the place you’re going to inadvertently get nearer than 12 ft to anyone,” Biden stated. “It’s costing individuals’s lives.”

When requested if sporting a masks in public is a signal of power or weak spot, the presumptive Democratic nominee stated it reveals “management.”

“Presidents are supposed to steer, not have interaction in folly and be falsely masculine. It jogs my memory of the fellows that I grew up with taking part in ball. They’d stroll round with a ball of their hand, however didn’t prefer to hit very a lot,” Biden stated.

Trump had additionally been taking the untested malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to forestall coronavirus, regardless of many well being consultants urging in opposition to it. He introduced that he stopped taking it over the weekend.