Biden has always been a strong supporter of Indo-US relations, had written to George Bush to lift the restrictions on India.

Joe Biden and Indo-US relations: America's newly elected President Joe Biden has been a strong advocate of Indo-US relations since the 1970s. In 2008, he was instrumental in getting Senate approval for the civil nuclear agreement between the two countries and he also supported several anti-terrorism bills.

In 2001, Biden was the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and wrote to then President George W. Bush, demanding the lifting of the sanctions imposed on India. Biden was present in the Senate as an important ally of India when intense negotiations were going on between the two countries to implement the civil nuclear deal. The agreement proved to be a foundation to further deepen the relationship between the two strong democracies.

Noted Strategic Affairs Specialist P.S. Raghavan said, "Biden was the Vice President during President Barack Obama's term and was an important part of the process of developing relations. The Indo-Pacific partnership began during Obama's term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night congratulated Democratic Party leader Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election. He also referred to his contribution to further strengthen Indo-American relations during the US Vice President's term.

The Prime Minister said, ‘Joe Biden, congratulations to you on your victory. As Vice President, your contribution to strengthen Indo-US relations was significant and invaluable. I look forward to working together once again to take Indo-US relations to greater heights. ‘

Biden came to India as a Vice President on a four-day visit in July 2013, when he met then President Pranab Mukherjee, then Vice President Hamid Ansari and also visited Gandhi Smriti Museum in Delhi. He also went to Mumbai where he met business leaders and gave a speech on policy at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited America in September 2014, the then Vice President Biden hosted a banquet for him. During Barack Obama’s tenure, there was a major expansion in the strategic and defense relations between India and the United States and Biden played a key role in that.

It was the Obama administration that gave India the status of America’s ‘major defense partner’ in 2016. The Obama administration also supported India’s claim of permanent membership of the UN Security Council. In his publicity documents, Biden has presented his perspective on the US-India partnership and has spoken of supporting India in facing threats in the region.

In the past few years, there has been a lot of development in the relations between America and India and in this, 40 lakh Indian-American people present in America have played a special role. America is India’s largest trading partner.