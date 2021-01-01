Biden Inauguration to Include COVID-19 Victim Memorial Ceremony

The Presidential Inauguration Committee introduced plans to embrace a memorial ceremony for People misplaced to COVID-19 throughout the occasions scheduled for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The ceremony, which is able to characteristic lights surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, will happen at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, the day earlier than Biden’s inauguration.

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the start of a brand new nationwide journey,” stated PIC communications director Pili Tobar in a press release. “Nonetheless, within the midst of a pandemic — when so many People are grieving the lack of household, associates, and neighbors — it’s important that we honor those that have died, mirror on what has been one of many more difficult durations within the nation’s historical past, and renew our dedication to coming collectively to finish the pandemic and rebuild our nation.”

The lighting across the pool in entrance of the Lincoln Memorial throughout the occasion will memorialize the misplaced lives of People for the primary time ever. The PIC additionally requests that cities and cities all through the U.S. participate within the occasion by ringing church bells and lighting up buildings at 5:30 p.m. ET, the identical time because the ceremony.

The memorial ceremony comes as over 344,000 folks have died on account of the pandemic. Biden, who spent a lot of his marketing campaign and the time following his electoral faculty victory criticizing the Trump administration’s dealing with of the unfold, may also forgo the everyday traditions. Lots of the ceremonies shall be reimagined by way of digital or new applications due to the pandemic.

The lighting ceremony itself, nevertheless, shall be an in-person occasion.