Biden Inauguration TV Special Hosted by Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake

Tom Hanks will host a primetime TV particular celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the USA, with performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.

The 90-minute “Celebrating America” particular can be broadcast reside on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC from 8:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Jan. 20. It can even be streamed reside on YouTube, Fb, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T DirectTV and U-verse.

On Monday, Selection completely reported that broadcast networks had been getting ready an inauguration TV particular.

By means of totally different segments and performances, this system will spotlight the power of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the nation’s residents and the power to come back collectively throughout making an attempt occasions and emerge stronger than ever earlier than. This system will have fun American heroes who’re serving to their fellow Individuals by this disaster, together with frontline staff, well being care staff, lecturers, residents giving again, and those that are breaking obstacles.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will even give remarks throughout the primetime particular, pertaining to the variety and expertise of America. The musical performances will happen all through the published.

“This inauguration presents a singular alternative to highlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” mentioned Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “We’ve witnessed numerous heroes this previous 12 months step as much as the frontlines and serve their fellow Individuals, so we’re telling their tales, spreading their collective gentle, and celebrating the most effective of our nation and its folks with this prime-time program. Our first precedence is security — so whereas many people can be watching safely from our properties, we’re creating actual moments of connection that spotlight a brand new inclusive American period of management that works for and represents all Individuals.”