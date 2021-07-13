Biden Nominates GOP Former Sen. Jeff Flake As Ambassador To Turkey

President Joe Biden has tapped Republican former Sen. Jeff Flake, to function U.S. ambassador to Turkey.

Flake, who recommended Biden’s 2020 run for the White Area, served within the U.S. Senate representing Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and within the U.S. Area from 2001 to 2013.

Flake retired from the Senate on the finish of his time period in 2019. He was once one of the vital few outspoken Republicans who didn’t toughen former President Donald Trump. 

“With this nomination, the Biden Management reaffirms the most productive custom of American overseas coverage and international relations: the credo that partisan politics must prevent on the water’s edge. U.S. overseas coverage can and must be bipartisan,” Flake mentioned in a commentary. “This is my trust as neatly, and my dedication.”

The Related Press contributed to this record

