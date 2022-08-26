Biden spoke with Zelensky and promised to continue helping Ukraine “defend its sovereignty”

File photo of US President Joe Biden during a speech on Ukraine’s weaponry (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, assured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, on Thursday that his government “He will continue to help Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty.”

The two leaders spoke by phone, a day after the “bittersweet” celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day, as Biden acknowledged on Twitter. Coinciding with this symbolic date, Washington announced another aid package valued at about 3,000 million dollars.

Zelensky thanked Biden for “unwavering” support shown since February, when the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, gave the order to start a military offensive that continues to this day. According to the Ukrainian president, US support is both economic and security.

“We have discussed future steps on our path to victory over the aggressor and the importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes.”Zelensky said on his Twitter account. For his part, Biden posted a photo on Twitter in which he appears sitting at his table in the Oval Office and on the phone with Zelensky.

From the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Biden and Zelensky also discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine and occupied since the beginning of March by Russian forces. In her daily press conference, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, revealed that both spoke about this nuclear plant, which is an object of concern for the international community since Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other for weeks of bombing their surroundings.

The spokesperson reiterated the US calls for Russia to end its occupation of the nuclear plant and grant access to experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear agency based in Vienna, as soon as possible. “A nuclear plant should never be an active war zone,” Jean-Pierre said.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and, currently, the war is stalled with troops from the two countries in isolated combat in areas of the south and east of the country.

In that context, The United States believes that Russia is preparing to hold independence referendums aimed at consolidating its control over some occupied areas in eastern Ukraine and has warned that it will not recognize the legitimacy of any such referenda. Russia has distanced itself from these referendums claiming that they are actions that are arising on its own initiative in the territories occupied by its troops.

(With information from EFE and EuropaPress)

Keep reading:

A blackout affected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid nearby fires and fighting between Russians and Ukrainians

How are the 850 “black hornets” that Boris Johnson will send to Ukraine as military aid against Russia

Vladimir Putin signed a decree to recruit 137 thousand new Russian soldiers amid the invasion of Ukraine

Attack on a train station in Ukraine: the death toll rose to 25

The Russian Patriarch who supports the invasion of Ukraine will not attend the event where he was to meet with the Pope