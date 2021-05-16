Bidita Bag (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Bidita Bag (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Bidita Bag is a certified Indian actress, singer, and type who works essentially within the Bollywood film business. Her works come with Goal Kolkata (2013), Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), and Sholay Lady (2019). Aside from for Hindi and Bengali, she has labored in Odia, Assamese, and English languages. She used to be picked up by way of Jeena Mitra Banik and Overdue Prabeer Kumar Dey, an ace-makeup artist. She is known for her fondness for sociopolitical motion pictures.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Bidita Bag used to be born on 30 September 1991 in Santragachi, Howrah, West Bengal. She has a brother Sugata Bag, who’s a trainer by way of occupation on the Delhi College of Economics. She did her education at Santragachi Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Fortress William and graduated from Jadavpur College Kolkata. Bidita holds an Honors stage in Economics.

Bio

Actual Title Bidita N Bag Nickname Bidita Career Actress, Singer and Fashion Date of Delivery 30 September 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Delivery Position Santragachi, Howrah, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian House The city West Bengal, India

Father : No longer To be had



Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : Sugata Bag

Faith Atheist Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Bidita first seemed with the Bengali movie Mukti in 2011. She debuted in Bollywood in 2012, enjoying Prateek Chakravorty within the movie From Sydney with Love. Bidita acted in an Assamese film entitled Ekhon Nedekha Nodir Xhipare in 2012.

In 2015, she contributed to 2 different movies, Odia movie Bhaunri – The Sinking Truth and Hindi movie X: Previous Is Provide. Subsequent 12 months, she carried out as Bulan Bhattacharjee within the Bengali movie Sangabora. In 2017, Bidita once more starred within the Bollywood film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz subsequent to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her different movies are As soon as Once more, T for Taj Mahal, and Daya Bai.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes Weight 56 Kg Determine Size 34-27-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Making a song, cooking, exercise, swimming

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Bidita Bag

Bidita Bag used to be born and taken up in Western Bengal by way of her folks.

In her formative years, she sought after to turn out to be an ice cream saleswoman. Rising up, she taught to turn out to be a singer, painter, trainer, astronomer.

Bidita starred within the internet collection entitled Bhaukaal, Youngster Do Paanch and The Lacking Stone. She streamed within the collection Fuh se Myth showcased on MTV Channel.

She had presented to turn out to be section in Ganga Of Wasseypur – Section 1 in 2012, she declined the be offering, and later the position went to Reema Sen.

Bidita seemed in a pocket movie on YouTube titled NO Moon in 2018.

Bag has served with Lakme Sashionweeek, Lakme Elle-18, Vaseline, Nokia, Motorola, Colgate, Reliance, Ru Pay, Horlicks, Samsung Corby TV, Kwality Wall Cornetto, Indian Terrain, Bombay Dyeing, and many others.

Bidita served in tv commercials for manufacturers like Truthful and Pretty, 7UP, Samsung Corby TV, Wild Stone deodorant, and many others.

Bidita skilled in classical making a song.

She labored with RVCJ’s YouTube channel on a video known as Fair First Date in 2019.

Bidita made her mark in Kolkata after running for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Kiran Uttam Ghosh.

She received two awards at Washington South Asian Movie Competition (DCSAFF) for T for Taj Mahal.

She additionally featured at the quilt web page of Sakhi mag.

If in case you have extra information about Bidita Bag. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

