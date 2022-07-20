Bielsa is the main candidate to replace Gareca in Peru: the three conditions that he would have requested

Bielsa is the main candidate to reach the Peruvian team (Reuters)

A few days ago, fans of Peru’s national team They received some hard news. After arduous negotiations with the country’s football federation, Ricardo Gareca announced that he will not continue as coach of the Inca team facing what will be the process for the next World Cup in 2026. But in the last hours, the chance to replace the Tigre with another Argentine DT.

According to the Peruvian press, the intention of the entity that manages the destinations of Peruvian soccer in charge of Agustin Lozano would have like main candidate for Marcelo Bielsa. The newspaper Trade He indicated that there were informal talks with the environment of the DT and the federation to know the needs that the man who led the Argentine team between 1999 and 2004 would have.

In this case, the requirements that would have Crazy to take charge, again, of the technical direction of a national team would be three: take control of the Under 20 team, a total commitment to the long-term project and absolute confidence in his figure.

Beyond these orders, Bielsa also It would require having 20 level players to be able to work and coaches in the youth teams of the selected ones who believe in their game philosophy. But in addition to the conditions related to football, there is a situation that could hinder the intention of adding the Argentine coach who has just led the last two seasons in the Premier League.

During the last campaign, the Rosario coach received almost 11 million dollars, a very distant figure for the Peruvian federation. More considering that, according to the data that emerged after Gareca’s dismissal, one of the conditions for not renewing was that they would have wanted to lower his salary by 40 percent.

Colo Colo DT Gustavo Quinteros would be another option for Peru’s bench (EFE/ Francisco Guasco)



Despite the idea of ​​adding Bielsa, another of the names that sounded like an option to sit on the DT bench is Gustavo Quinteros, who currently directs the Colo Colo of the trans-Andean country in Chile. The only obstacle that the designation of the Argentine would have would be that he has a current contract with the Cacique until the end of 2021.

In the last hours, after the confirmation of his departure from the Peruvian team, Gareca traveled to Lima and gave a press conference to say goodbye to the public in which he hinted that his idea was to continue in the Albirroja. “My interest was such that when I went on vacation for a few days with my family, with my children and my wife, I raised with them what I had never raised with them. Since the president expressed his concrete interest in continuing, I talked to them to come with me living in Lima. I needed more accompaniment because they spent 7 or 8 years alone and, staying 4 more years in Peru, meant being more accompanied. I had my dog, ha, but I needed my family.”

The former coach of Vélez spent the holidays in Central America and explained about the delay in his response: “There are many things to analyze, that’s why I always took a month before making decisions. I want to reflect, I am interested in reflecting to make an analysis”. And when asked about the fundamental reason for his dismissal, he replied: “There was a turnaround, but I can’t tell you specifically what, I don’t know. I am a soccer man and these things can happen. There was interest from both sides and there was a break. At what point, I don’t know.”

