Bielsa’s Leeds received another beating from Tottenham and is getting closer to the relegation zone

After the 6-0 win against Liverpool, the Leeds United received another beating at the hands of the Tottenham: was 4-0 on Elland Roadby goals from Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. The cast led by Marcelo Bielsa took a point out of the last 18 they playedis the team with the most goals conceded in the Premier League and is getting closer to the relegation zone.

Right from the start, those led by Antonio Conte opened the account at minute 9 through the Irishman’s attacking excursion Doherty, who sentenced the rival goal by connecting a low cross from Sessegnon from the other band. Immediately, another slap: the Swedish Kulusevski he put together a fantastic personal move and hit the near post to stretch the gap. the scorer Kane he scored his at 27 ‘, thanks to his precision to change the ball to a Meslier with a weak reaction.

The Whites, who had made it 1-2 at the feet of Robin Koch (shot at the post), tried to react in the complement but could not find ways to hurt their opponent. A counterattack led by Stuart Dallas, who stole the ball from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the large area, could symbolize the discount on the scoreboard. But the versatile Leeds player approached the door of the small area with the ball dominated and without a goalkeeper, he was closed by a marker.

the south korean Son Heung Min He sentenced the story in a redoubt that supported Bielsa for the most part, despite the fact that underneath there are doubts that he can give a change of direction. Leeds United has accumulated 23 points in 26 games played and is in 16th position. He is a unit above Everton (today he receives Manchester City and owes another two games) and Burnley, Watford and Norwich are breathing down his neck.

“I think the result is fair, we could have reduced the differences, but we could never govern, dominate, the process of the match. Although we created scoring situations, we never had a clear feeling of dominance over the rival”, analyzed the Argentine coach, who accepted the idea that the rivals learned to play him and beat Leeds: “It is a possible interpretation.” In addition, when they mentioned to him that having taken a point from the last 18 is similar to the campaign of a team that can descend, he opined: “It is also a conclusion that reality invites us to build. But there is also another way of looking at things, not exclusively the one you are using”.

“Making a team more difficult to win fundamentally means putting players in some sectors of the field that have a more defensive profile to increase defensive effectiveness, is that what you mean? Well, that was what we tried to do in the first half, but it didn’t give the results I was looking for”, the Loco.

And he completed: “The concrete thing is that in the two ways we faced the game, with a more conservative profile in the first half, and with a more daring profile in the second half, neither of the two ways worked. Perhaps what you are referring to is to play more in our field and it is the resource that until now I have not used. And everything that has not yet been tried is imagined as the solution”.

Formations:

Stadium: Elland Road

Referee: Craig Pawson

KEEP READING:

Two Argentine soccer players managed to cross the Ukrainian border and another player showed his odyssey to go to Poland

Poland announced that it will ask FIFA not to play the playoff for the Qatar World Cup against Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo set a probable date for his retirement and compared himself to the best players in history