BIFA Awards Show Reveals Longlist

“Saint Maud,” “White Riot” and “Calm With Horses” are among the many main titles on the British Impartial Movie Awards (BIFA) longlists introduced Tuesday.

Riz Ahmed, star and co-writer of Berlin-winner “Mogul Mowgli” is on the longlist within the debut screenwriter lengthy record, alongside Billie Piper for “Uncommon Beasts.”

Rose Glass, director of “Saint Maud,” which gained an honorable point out on the BFI London Movie Pageant in 2019, makes it to the BIFA debut director and screenwriter longlist, as does producer Oliver Kassma, within the breakthrough producer class.

“White Riot” gained awards at Berlin, London, Krakow and IndieLisboa, and director Rubika Shah duly makes it to the debut director record and Ed Gibbs within the breakthrough producer class.

“Calm With Horses” gained on the Irish Movie and Tv Awards, and director Nick Rowland finds a spot within the director longlist, Joseph Murtagh within the debut screenwriting class and Daniel Emmerson as breakthrough producer.

The nominations will probably be be introduced Dec. 9. The BIFA ceremony and winner bulletins will happen in early Feb. 2021, transferring from its ordinary early December slot.

DEBUT DIRECTOR

Romola Garai – “Amulet”

Fred Scott – “Being A Human Individual”

Nick Rowland – “Calm With Horses”

Henry Blake – “County Traces”

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Rene van Pannevis – “Looted”

Claire Oakley – “Make Up”

Catherine Linstrum – “Nuclear”

Eva Riley – “Excellent 10”

Billie Piper – “Uncommon Beasts”

Aki Omoshaybi – “Actual”

Jennifer Sheridan – “Rose: A Love Story”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Aniel Karia – “Surge”

Rubika Shah – “White Riot”

DEBUT SCREENWRITER

Lucy Brydon – “Physique of Water”

Joseph Murtagh – “Calm With Horses”

Henry Blake – “County Traces”

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Jed Shepherd, Gemma Hurley – “Host”

Caitlin Moran – “How To Construct A Woman”

Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick – “Looted”

Claire Oakley – “Make Up”

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli”

Eva Riley – “Excellent 10”

Billie Piper – “Uncommon Beasts”

Aki Omoshaybi – “Actual”

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – “Rocks”

Matt Stokoe – “Rose: A Love Story”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

BREAKTHROUGH PRODUCER

Philip Herd, Theo James – “Archive”

Daniel Emmerson – “Calm With Horses”

Victoria Bavister, David Broder – “County Traces”

Edward King, Martin Gentles – “His Home”

Douglas Cox – “Host”

Irune Gurtubai – “Limbo”

Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum – “Looted”

Rajita Shah – “Love Sarah”

Will Thorne – “One Man and His Footwear”

Jacob Thomas – “Excellent 10”

Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar – “Run”

Oliver Kassman – “Saint Maud”

Helen Simmons – “Say Your Prayers”

Sophie Vickers – “Surge”

Sophie Venner – “Undergods”

Ed Gibbs – “White Riot”