Biffy Clyro announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have introduced their 2020 tour and can seem throughout the UK and Eire with a string of dwell reveals.

The band’s tour will probably be known as “A Celebration of Endings” after their latest album, which is due out this Could.

Right here’s all the things you want to know concerning the Biffy Clyro UK 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

Get your tickets to see Biffy Clyro dwell

When is the Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour?

Biffy Clyro introduced UK and Eire dates for later this yr and will probably be performing all through September and October 2020. The gigs kind a part of a wider tour which incorporates reveals so far as Australia.

Biffy Clyro introduced their tour on Twitter and Instagram to their lots of of 1000’s of followers.

We’re excited to announce reveals within the UK, Europe and Australia for 2020/21. Pre-order ‘A Celebration of Endings’ from the official retailer or register to get early entry to tickets at https://t.co/B79tcDe0Nm pic.twitter.com/jgq1iNRTv9 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 11, 2020

When do tickets for Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour go on sale?

Tickets for the O2 presale go dwell from Wednesday 18 March at 10am.

The Stay Nation presale tickets will probably be obtainable from Thursday 19 March at 10am.

Basic on sale tickets will then be launched on Friday 20 March at 10am.

How to get tickets for Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour

Tickets for Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour can be found on-line from official ticket vendor Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will Biffy Clyro tour in 2020?

Biffy Clyro will seem at venues throughout the UK and Eire: