Biffy Clyro announce 2021 UK tour – how to get pre-sale tickets

For followers of reside music, the final six months have been quiet – however as lockdown eases, an increasing number of tour dates are beginning to be introduced for 2021.

Biffy Clyro is likely one of the many bands keen to get again on the highway after being pressured to cancel gigs earlier this yr.

The Scottish rock band was due to be touring across the UK and Eire in September and October this yr, earlier than the pandemic put a maintain on these plans.

Nevertheless, Biffy Clyro has now introduced new dates for a 2021 UK tour for April subsequent yr.

The Fingers Crossed Tour shall be a string of intimate gigs celebrating their newly-released album, A Celebration of Endings. The album, which was initially due to be out in Could, was lastly launched earlier this month and is their ninth studio album.

The band shared a trailer for the brand new album with followers on Twitter:

‘A Celebration of Endings’ the brand new album is Out Now that includes ‘On the spot Historical past’, ’Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ and ‘Area’. Hear / Purchase now at https://t.co/B79tcDe0Nm pic.twitter.com/pldGk2YfTl — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 14, 2020

Right here’s every little thing you want to know concerning the new Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour and how to get tickets.

When is the Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour?

The band’s Fingers Crossed Tour shall be fairly brief, beginning in Liverpool on 11th April and ending only a week later in Bristol on 17th April.

When do tickets for Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour go on sale?

The presale tickets shall be accessible from Wednesday 19th August at 10am.

Basic on sale tickets will then be accessible from Friday 21st August at 9am.

How to get tickets for Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s The Fingers Crossed Tour can be found on-line from official ticket vendor Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will Biffy Clyro tour in 2021?

Biffy Clyro will seem at venues throughout the UK:

Sunday 11th April : Liverpool Guild of College students, Liverpool

Monday 12th April : 02 Discussion board Kentish City, London

Tuesday 13th April : Cambridge Corn Alternate, Cambridge

Thursday 15th April : 02 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

Friday 16th April : 02 Guildhall, Southampton

Saturday 17th April: 02 Academy Bristol, Bristol

In case you can’t make these dates or venues, Biffy Clyro can even be headlining Obtain Competition in June 2021.