Big accident in Ujjain, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia narrowly escapes – know the whole matter

A major accident averted in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Former Union Minister and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was on his way to Ramghat under Ranaji's umbrella when the cement railing of the stairs broke down just a few feet from him. No one was hurt in this incident. Scindia visited Indore and Ujjain on Monday. He also joined the royal ride of Mahakal in Ujjain.

A big accident averted in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was walking towards Ramghat under the umbrella of Ranaji, when the railing of the stairs broke down just a few feet away. No one was hurt in this incident. #JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/Ch5hOnoiF0

It has been told that Scindia was going towards Ram Ghat here with the umbrella of Rana ji. As they were coming down the stairs, the side railings broke due to the pressure of the crowd. At that time, Scindia was just a few feet away from that place. There was a security guard between Scindia and the guardrail.

Scindia also stagnated for some time when the railing broke, but the security personnel running with him prevented the railing debris from falling towards them. No one was hurt in the accident.

Earlier, Scindia continued the attack on the Congress leadership, saying that there is a question mark on the capable leaders in the Congress and his former party colleague Sachin Pilot has also faced the same situation recently. Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP five months ago, said, ‘Pilot is my friend. Everyone is aware of the pain he has endured. Everyone is aware of how the Congress is trying to repair its home after so much delay. ‘

He said, ‘It is a matter of grief that a question mark is raised on the ability of the Congress. My former colleague (Pilot) has faced the same situation. ”Scindia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership saying that Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir, the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been laid and China The brick is answered with stone.

The senior BJP leader said that after these important steps of the Modi government, the Congress is now going on the path of complete failure. In the backdrop of a Wall Street Journal report, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of spreading fake news to influence voters using Facebook and WhatsApp. Asked for a response to this charge, Scindia said, “The internet is an independent medium, but when people who lose public confidence have nothing to say, these issues get caught.”

Scindia, however, said, ‘I favor that objectionable things against anyone on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media forums should be strictly curbed.’

