Big accident in UP: sand truck overturns on car coming out of pass, 8 died on the spot

UP News: A major accident has come to light in Kaushambi (Road Accident in Kaushambi) of Uttar Pradesh. An overload truck overturned. The truck overturned a car. All eight people in the car died on the spot. The car was passing by the side of the truck. The sand truck was overloaded. All the occupants of the car were badly buried with the car under the truck. The police found their dead bodies very difficult. Also Read – Yamuna Expressway Accident: Tragic accident on Yamuna Expressway, 4 killed in bus and car collision

It is being told that there is an incident around 3.30 am today. A sand truck was passing in Kaushambi. The truck was completely overloaded. A tire of the overload truck suddenly exploded. The truck overturned after a tire burst. When the truck was overturning, at the same time a Scorpio car was passing by. Also Read – Incident on cargo ship going to Bengal, 8 trucks sunk in Ganga, many missing

The incident occured at around 3:30 am. There were 8 persons inside the Scorpio car on which the truck overturned. 7 people including the driver, died immediately. The truck had a tire burst because of which it had overturned. Further investigation is being conducted: DM, Kaushambi https://t.co/ljD2AD5sDU pic.twitter.com/yIRNiGAeKR Also Read – Mumbai: 18-year-old boy watching web-series at night, saved 75 lives after seeing the falling of building – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2020

This truck overturned on this car. There were eight people in the car. They were all badly buried under the truck along with the car. The police reached the spot and found them very difficult. All the eight people lost their lives. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Kaushambi DM said that the incident is being investigated.