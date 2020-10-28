Big action of Income tax department, Rs 500 crore rigging busted, raids across the country

new Delhi: The Income Tax Department has made a big disclosure of rigging of more than 500 crores of rupees. The Income Tax Department has raided 42 places in the country and raided it. The Income Tax Department raided 42 places in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Not only this, the Income Tax Department has seized cash worth more than Rs 2.3 crore and jewelry worth Rs 2.8 crore. The Income Tax Department said in a statement that several teams searched a large network of individuals running rackets to conduct and generate large amounts of cash through fake billing and took seizure action. For this, the department searched 42 premises in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Also Read – Bihar: 8 lakh rupees recovered from Congress state office, income tax officers questioned Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Income Tax Department said that “the search seized evidence exposing the entire network of entry operators, middlemen, cash operators, beneficiaries, firms and companies. At the same time, documents of proof of housing entries worth more than Rs 500 crore have already been confiscated. ” The department said that in lieu of fake bills used by many shell companies or firms and unsecured bills issued, unaccounted funds and cash funds were withdrawn. Also Read – BJP also wants to bring farmers under income tax: Akhilesh Yadav

It further stated, “The searched persons had multiple bank accounts and lockers. These were opened in the name of their family members and trusted employees and shell companies, which they were working with in collaboration with bank officials through digital media. Now they are also being investigated. ” It has also been said that beneficiaries in large cities invested heavily in fixed assets and deposited several hundred crores in fixed deposits. “During the search, cash of Rs 2.37 crore and jewelery worth Rs 2.89 crore have been found in 17 bank lockers,” he said. Also Read – Donald Trump did not pay 10 years income tax, said – I behave badly