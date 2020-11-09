Entertainment

Big action of NCB – raid in actor Arjun Rampal’s house, driver taken into custody

November 9, 2020
new Delhi: Ever since the drugs angle surfaced in actor Sushant Singh suicide case, NCB has been continuously increasing the scope of investigation in this case. Many big personalities of the film world are also seen getting caught in the NCB investigation radar. The NCB has been in action since the beginning in the drugs case and now on Monday, a major action has been taken by the NCB once again. The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the house of actor Arjun Rampal on Monday. Also Read – Drugs Case: Drug recovered from the house of film maker Feroz Nadiadwala in the search operation of NCB, wife arrested

According to the information, on Monday morning a team of NCB reached the actor’s home in Mumbai and started the search operation. According to information received from the sources, after the raid, the driver of Arjun Rampal has been taken into custody. Also Read – Deepika’s manager Karisma disappeared after NCB summons, nothing is known!

