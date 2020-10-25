Big allegation of BJP, Congress pacts with organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI

New Delhi: BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a ‘radical syndicate’ and promoting extremism in association with the Jamaat-e-Islami and Popular Front of India (PFI) and asked if Tejashwi Yadav and his party RJD also Is part of the alleged nexus. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that the Congress has entered into an agreement with the Jamaat-e-Islami political organization Welfare Party and PFI. Also Read – Murdabad slogans attended by Nitish Kumar’s rally, said angrily – Go listen to what you are calling Zindabad

The Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned by the Indian government, while the PFI is accused of providing funds for protests in the country and engaging in other illegal activities in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters, Naqvi said, “You will remember when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was contesting from Wayanad, the country was very surprised why the Jamaat-e-Islami flag showed more than the Congress flag.” Were. Many people were surprised which radical alliance of the secular party has happened. ” Also Read – Uddhav’s question to BJP, ‘Vaccine free for Bihar, have people from other states come from Bangladesh’

He said that people had also seen that for the first time after independence, the Congress, which called itself a nationalist party, had also compromised with the Muslim League and Sonia Gandhi had made it a part of the government as well. At that time it was said that this is the compulsion of the alliance. He said, “Organizations that are promoting terrorism, promoting terrorist organizations and their jihadi mentality, their relationship with Congress is reflecting this changed mentality of Congress.” Also Read – Shivraj Chauhan asked- Is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress different and Kamal Nath’s Congress different?

Naqvi said that the activities of Jamaat-e-Islami in the whole world are bloodshed, full of terror and against humanity. He said that when Narendra Modi’s government came, they were banned due to their activities in Kashmir. He asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ji whether the RJD has also entered into an agreement with the Jamaat-e-Islami and PFI with the Congress party as RJD and Congress are contesting elections together in Bihar. He said, “This thing Tejashwi Yadav will have to clarify to the people of Bihar.”

The BJP leader questioned under what compulsion Congress made agreements with Jamaat-e-Islami and PFI, it should tell them. He said, “For the convenience of the Congress, the Jamaat-e-Islami has also formed a political party, whose name is probably Welfare or some party, so that they can tell that we have no agreement with brother Jamaat-e-Islami Is, but the Welfare Party is our friend.

He said that in the wake of the Hathras incident, the people of PFI have been caught in all kinds of activities and the “Crown Prince of Congress” had come to console his family. He said, “The way the Congress used to call itself secular, it is promoting the fundamentalists in the greed and ardor of power or, say, protection.” This in itself is a very dangerous mindset. “He said that the Congress’s alliance with such organizations will have to be answered by the Congress. If elections are going on in Bihar, the RJD will also have to answer this, because they have an alliance with the Congress.

