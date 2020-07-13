Big announcement: Google company will invest 75 thousand crores in India, CEO Sundar Pichai announced

new Delhi: The Google company has made a big announcement to invest in India. Google company is going to invest 75 thousand crores in India. This investment will be done by Google company in next 5-7 years. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google company, has announced it himself. Also Read – PM Modi made VC with Sundar Pichai, Google will invest 10 billion dollars in India

Today was the annual event of Google For India. This program became virtual due to Corona virus. During this, Sundar Pichai said that Google is going to make a big investment in India.

This program took place for the first time in 2015. It has been happening continuously since then. This year due to Corona virus, this program was done through video conference. Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present in this. Apart from this, PM Modi also talked to Sundar Pichai. The PM said that he had a good conversation with the CEO of Google company.