Big announcement: Rajinikanth will enter active politics, will contest Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Chennai: Actor Rajnikanth told the district secretaries of 'Rajni Makkal Mandram' that he would soon announce his decision to enter active politics through the media. Two district secretaries while talking to reporters here said that the actor told them that he would decide on forming a political party and venturing into politics. Rajinikanth will soon announce his decision to actively participate in Tamil Nadu politics. Two district secretaries said this after meeting the actor.

According to Mandram officials, he also expressed concern over Rajinikanth's health condition and said that it would be a fair chance to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The meeting lasted for about two hours. After the meeting, he waved to the crowd gathered outside his Raghavendra Kalyan Mandapam. It is also being said that Rajinikanth had told the district secretaries that it is not possible for anyone to earn money in politics with him. Last month, Rajinikanth tweeted that he would consult with officials of Rajni Makkal Mandram about his health condition and make people aware of his political stance.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are due in 2021. The actor insisted that he was not coming to politics for the sake of power, in March this year, he exited himself from the race for the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said that a change in the system is urgently needed. He said that 60-65 percent of his party's candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections would be aged 45-50. The remaining seats will go to good people, professionals, judges and former IAS officers in other parties. On 31 December 2017, Rajinikanth announced his decision to form a political party to conduct 'spiritual politics' and to contest all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

The actor said at that time that his entry into politics is a demand of time, because the politics of the country is going in the wrong direction. Rajinikanth remarked that earlier kings used to attack and loot other countries, nowadays political parties are looting their own people under the guise of democracy. He said that a change in the system is needed. After 2017, Rajinikanth has expressed his views on some issues. In view of the anti-Sterlite copper smelter plant protests in Tuticorin and the killing of 13 people in police firing, he said that Tamil Nadu would turn into a cemetery if there was a protest for everything. Later, he said that he is not the mouthpiece of the BJP and an attempt was being made to paint him saffron.