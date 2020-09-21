Big announcement: Samajwadi Party will support RJD in Bihar assembly elections, no alliance will be included

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Samajwadi Party will support the Rashtriya Janta Dal in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Samajwadi Party has announced this. The Samajwadi Party has announced this by sharing this information on Twitter. Also Read – PM Modi On Farm Bills: PM Modi told the need of the time for the Agricultural Bill passed by Parliament – gave this confidence to farmers about MSP …

The Samajwadi Party has made another announcement on Twitter. SP said that it will support the Rashtriya Janata Dal unconditionally in the coming assembly elections and it will not join any alliance. SP will support Rashtriya Janata Dal candidates from outside the alliance.

Samajwadi Party announces on Twitter that they will support the candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, without forging an alliance with any political party. pic.twitter.com/NWRtYLLmOW

Let us know that the campaign for the Bidhan Sabha elections in Bihar is at its peak. Although political parties have not announced the candidates so far, the electoral atmosphere has been created in Bihar. All the parties including JDU-BJP are campaigning in some way or the other.