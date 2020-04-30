Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Is Reuniting With Kevin Hart For First Movie Since The Show Ended

After ending her 12 season run on The Big Bang Principle final Might, Kaley Cuoco has been filling the sitcom formed void in her life relatively creatively. Not solely has she turn into the brand new voice of DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn sequence, however she’s now picked up a brand new movie venture that may present her with an opportunity to reunite with co-star Kevin Hart. Prepare of us, as Ms. Cuoco is about to fulfill that Man From Toronto we’ve been listening to loads about recently.