Big Bird’s advice to kids during coronavirus pandemic

April 14, 2020
1 Min Read




Sesame Aspect highway has been instructing children valuable courses for better than 50 years, nonetheless the easiest way to preserve safe all through the coronavirus pandemic can be one of many important however. On Tuesday night, the primetime explicit, “Sesame Aspect highway: Elmo’s Playdate” will show children how they might have the ability to sing and play together, while apart. Big Fowl joins “CBS This Morning” collectively together with his suggestion to children who could possibly be feeling scared or lonely all through the coronavirus pandemic.



