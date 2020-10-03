Big break in Bihar NDA: LJP will be separated today! Chirag can be formally announced

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the Bihar Assembly elections, there has been a tussle between the two alliances. BJP LJP meeting in NDA for last several days seems to have not been successful. It is getting news that today LJP will separate from NDA. Today, a meeting of the LJP parliamentary party has been called, in which party president Chirag Paswan will make his official announcement today. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP has an important meeting tomorrow, Chirag will reveal big

A few days ago, there was a lot of tussle between Janata Dal United and Lok Janshakti Party (JDU and LJP) and LJP was talking to BJP about seat sharing, even today LJP President Chirag Paswan's senior BJP leaders Talked with, after which it is being said that Chirag is adamant on his talk and the talk has not been made.

Sources say that the LJP has decided that it will try its luck in Bihar elections by separating from the NDA. Although LJP will not secede from BJP despite following Ekla Chalo's policy. Sources say that the LJP has reservations with the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, so it will field its candidates only against the JDU and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hum), the constituents of the NDA.

On the condition of not publishing the name, a senior LJP leader told Navbharat Times.com that the desire of the workers is that LJP wants to try on 143 seats in Bihar. He also told that from the kind of talks that have taken place so far, it seems that it will be difficult for the LJP to stay in the coalition.

He made it clear that there is no dispute with the BJP. The LJP has no complaint with the BJP leadership. However, he also said that the workers have left the final decision on party president Chirag Paswan. There is anger among party leaders for calling CM Nitish’s 7 decision plan rubbish. In fact, on Friday, the seven determined agenda of Nitish government from LJP was described as a box of corruption. The party’s official statement said that the LJP does not accept the seven-point program of the Bihar government’s agenda.

The LJP has called a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board at 5 pm on Saturday. State Principal General Secretary Shahnawaz Kaifi and State Parliamentary Board President Raju Tiwari have also been called as special invitees in the meeting. It is believed that this will be the last meeting of the LJP before the election. All 143 candidates will be discussed in the meeting. According to sources, after this meeting, party president Chirag Paswan will formally announce his separation from the NDA in the Bihar elections.