Big Breaking Bihar: Girish husband bites wife and five children in Siwan, four die tragically

Big Breaking Bihar: A shocking incident has occurred from Bihar's Siwan in the morning. A husband attacked his wife and five children with a sharp weapon in which he cut four children. The children kept dying in front of his eyes yearning and he kept watching. In the village of Balhaan Alimardanpur of Bhagwanpur police station area of ​​Siwan district, the incident occurred at midnight on Monday, causing sensation.

An intoxicated middle-aged man cut his wife and five children with sharp weapons, cropped in the house. In this incident, where four children have died on the spot, the condition of the injured wife is also serious. He has been referred to Patna for treatment. The dead have three sons and a daughter. While the treatment of a daughter is going on in Siwan. The police have reached the spot and are investigating the case.

Explain that just a day before the incident, the wife and two children of a retired inspector were murdered in Nawada district of Bihar. The incident is about Binoba Nagar Tola of Pranchak village in Rajauli police station area. The dead include Lacho Devi, 45-year-old wife of Daroga Shivnarayan Chaudhary, 13-year-old son Rajiv Kumar and 10-year-old son Rajkumar.