Big Breaking: Boat overturned in Rajasthan’s Chambal river, over two dozen people feared drowned

Big Breaking: While crossing the Chambal river in Bundi, Rajasthan, a boat full of passengers has overturned. There were fears of drowning of 25 to 30 people in this boat, out of which 24 people have been evacuated from the river, while 6 people have died. It is being told that all these were crossing the Chambal river in a boat to go to Kamleshwar Dham.

On receiving the information of the incident, high officials reached the spot and immediately the rescue operation was started. With the help of divers, bodies of people immersed in the river are being removed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed grief over this incident, while the Lok Sabha Secretariat is taking information about the incident from Kota District Office. Minister Shanti Dhariwal has instructed the District Collector and SP to run the rescue operation expeditiously.

According to the information, a boat full of 30 people was going to Kamleshwar Dham near Gothala Kala. About a dozen bikes were also kept in Naan which were being taken from across the river. The boat was overweight and as the boat reached the middle of the river, it suddenly overturned. Police and administration team have reached the spot. Rescue operation is being conducted. Rural and local people are also helping. Six people have died in this. The incident is being told between Chanada and Gothada village.