Big Breaking: RJD gives a shock, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, very close to Lalu, resigns

Bihar Big Breaking: Lalu Prasad Yadav has suffered a major setback. Senior party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from the party. He has sent his resignation on plain paper. Please tell that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is currently treating at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is constantly angry with the party. Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi and met him. It was being said that an attempt was being made to convince him, now he has proved his resignation that he does not want to stay in the RJD.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is considered to be the closest to Lalu and he has been involved in every happiness and sorrow with Lalu Yadav since the inception of the party. Meanwhile, he was constantly angry at the former LJP MP Rama Singh's joining the RJD and due to this, he had also resigned from the post of RJD's national vice president only a few months ago.

A few days ago when it was being asked to resign from the party, Lalu's elder son Tejapratap had taken a dig at him and said that the RJD is like the sea and if a lot of water comes out of it, then what effect will the sea have Will do. Angered by this statement of Tej Pratap, Lalu had called Tej Pratap and explained it to Ranchi.

After that Tejapratap accused the media of distorting his statement and said that Raghuvansh Babu is our guardian, he is our uncle. It is being said that Rama Singh’s RJD was not able to get entry due to Raghuvansh’s displeasure. Now that Raghuvansh has resigned, it will be seen what the reaction of Tejashwi and Lalu will be.