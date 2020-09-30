Big Breaking: Talk made in NDA, JDU-BJP-LJP will fight elections together, Manjhi will also be together

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the important meeting of prominent leaders of BJP in Delhi today, it has been decided that talk has been made in all the three constituents of NDA. According to the news, in the wake of the Bihar assembly elections, in the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding seat sharing in the NDA, it has been decided that now JDU-BJP-LJP will contest together. Also Read – Major upsurge in Bihar likely, will be decided in Delhi meeting, eyes on Congress-LJP

Decision taken in important meeting of BJP

After the meeting of BJP leaders at the Delhi residence of the party's national president JP Nadda, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav has said that JP Nadda, Amit Shah along with prominent leaders of BJP's Bihar state And in the meeting with BL Santosh, it has been agreed that BJP, JDU and LJP will contest the elections together. With this, the Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi's party will also be with the NDA.

NDA ‘gathbandhan’ under the leadership of CM Nitesh Kumar will fight the #BiharElections. BJP, JDU & Lok Janshakti Party – these three parties will fight the elections. Even Jiten Majhi’s party has extended support to JDU, they are also with us: Bhupendra Yadav, BJP pic.twitter.com/CTuSVOJe25 – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Nitish will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar, no doubt

Bhupendra Yadav said that in this meeting, the national president of the party JP Nedda also made an official announcement to make former Maharashtra CM Devendra Phannavis the Bihar election in-charge. He claimed that NDA will win once again in the state and Nitish Kumar will become the chief minister. He said that the people of Bihar are with us and the next two-three days are important for us. Soon the seat sharing will be announced by the coalition.

Chirag will meet Amit Shah

After this important meeting of BJP, Chirag Paswan is going to meet Amit Shah and will try to convince LJP for seats. If the matter is made then soon the seat sharing will be announced.

JDU leader Lalan Singh also went to Delhi

Lalan Singh has reached Delhi to talk on behalf of JDU where he will meet BJP leaders and talk on the issue of seats. After this, if all goes well, the seats for the first round will be announced officially in the evening or any time tomorrow.