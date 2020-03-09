Big Brother Canada Spoilers: Will Season 8 Have Back To Back Self-Evictions?

Particularly, HOH Chris Wyllie made a transfer in opposition to three houseguests this week (Brooke Warnock and Hira Deol with an tried backdoor on Michael Stubley), and now none of them could go dwelling. That is a troublesome scenario for Chris, in addition to everybody else in the home who relied on Carol for votes in the direction of an alliance. Surprising evictions at all times trigger chaos within the Big Brother home, although it seems like this one could also be messier than most which have occurred within the American run of Big Brother. Nonetheless, there are worse issues that may occur in the home, so Big Brother Canada followers needs to be grateful that is the worst of Season 8’s issues for now.