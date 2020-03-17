Big Brother Casts Were Completely Oblivious To Coronavirus Crisis While Filming

German newspaper Sueddeutsche (by way of The Guardian) confirmed that German houseguests haven’t been made conscious of the coronavirus scenario, and the knowledge blackouts are solely lifted by producers in sure circumstances. Up to now, data has been given to houseguests in America if there’s an sickness or accident that impacts considered one of their relations. Big Brother: Over the Prime advised its houseguests the end result of the 2016 presidential election, and the 2001 season of the flagship present did inform the home in regards to the occasions of 9/11.