Big Brother contestants in Germany are not being told about Coronavirus outbreak

The contestants on Germany’s version of Big Brother have not been knowledgeable about the progressing coronavirus pandemic.

They entered the Big Brother home on sixth February, at which period they might solely have been conscious of the virus in Wuhan and remoted circumstances in different areas of the world.

German broadcaster Sat.1 have not been updating the contestants on how the state of affairs has escalated and can solely accomplish that if needed.

The community told German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung: “In fact, the residents will likely be knowledgeable if there’s cause to take action. Which data is given to the residents from exterior can also be determined in change with the kin.”

It’s commonplace follow for contestants on Big Brother to be stored in the darkish about present occasions, however the coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented occasion in the historical past of the present.

The present collection of Big Brother Germany is predicted to proceed for one more 9 weeks.

An analogous state of affairs appears to be creating on the Canadian model of the present, the place residents of the Big Brother home have been lately seen discussing why there was no reside viewers at the latest eviction.

Germany now has over 1,000 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus, whereas Canada has 324.