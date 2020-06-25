Big Brother Fans Mourn ‘Premiere Day,’ Fear Season 22 May Be Cancelled

Go away a Remark
CBS has confirmed it want to have Big Brother Season 22 air someday this summer season, however that hasn’t stopped followers from worrying about whether or not it can occur. As previous rumors advised houseguests could be going into quarantine quickly to compete on the present, many followers are mourning the “premiere day,” and fearing that different latest developments could stop this season from occurring altogether.
The premiere day speak is floating round as a result of Big Brother has had a late June premiere date way back to Season 15. Provided that precedent, it isn’t loopy to suppose the premiere would’ve occurred this week beneath regular circumstances, and followers are reacting on Twitter in form by sharing memes of previous gamers and being a bit down on the platform.
The highway to Season 22 of Big Brother has not been regular for a lot of causes, however primarily as a result of the fact present was placed on maintain when it and plenty of different tv productions had been pressured to close down. It is actually the first cause followers aren’t already making the predictions for the subsequent winner or obsessively watching the reside feeds, and a few are calling out the coronavirus for harshing the vibes.
The coronavirus has much more Big Brother followers down as of late, as ABC Information studies Los Angeles county is now main the world in COVID-19 instances. The county not too long ago had its second-highest peak in every day instances, and Big Brother followers are seeing that as dangerous information for the present. The Big Brother home is situated within the Los Angeles space, and if instances enhance there’s positively an opportunity Season 22 couldn’t occur in any respect.
The Big Brother world already needed to see Big Brother Canada finish early as a result of COVID-19, so clearly there’s some cause to concern that may occur with Season 22 no matter how lengthy contestants quarantine. Provided that this season is closely rumored to be an all-stars season, some viewers are suggesting the season simply be postponed to subsequent yr when COVID-19 is, hopefully, within the rear view mirror.
A rumor surfaced days in the past that CBS had accounted for the resurgence of COVID-19 and was wanting into utilizing the Love Island villa in Fiji to movie Big Brother Season 22. There are a lot of questions on how that will work with reference to what it could imply for Love Island Season 2 and whether or not or not such a change would even be potential from a standpoint of acquiring visas for forged and crew. Fans don’t have anything to do however sit and anticipate solutions, and hope that an precise “premiere day” for Season 22 is coming before later.
CBS has not modified its stance that Big Brother Season 22 will air someday this summer season. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the most recent occurring with the collection, and for the most recent occurring in tv and flicks.
