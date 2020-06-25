Big Brother Fans Mourn ‘Premiere Day,’ Fear Season 22 May Be Cancelled

A rumor surfaced days in the past that CBS had accounted for the resurgence of COVID-19 and was wanting into utilizing the Love Island villa in Fiji to movie Big Brother Season 22. There are a lot of questions on how that will work with reference to what it could imply for Love Island Season 2 and whether or not or not such a change would even be potential from a standpoint of acquiring visas for forged and crew. Fans don’t have anything to do however sit and anticipate solutions, and hope that an precise “premiere day” for Season 22 is coming before later.