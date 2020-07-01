Big Brother Internet Sleuths Think Something Is Coming To CBS Before Season 22 Premiere

Depart a Remark
Big Brother premiere rumors have been in every single place of late for Season 22 with some alleging the premiere is weeks away and others saying it could not occur in any respect. For these hoping for the previous, there could also be some proof Season 22 is coming in July, or at the least that CBS has one thing deliberate for the present forward of the Season 22 premiere.
As of writing, the CBS schedule for Sunday, July 12 has a clean placeholder for 8:00 p.m. ET. The rabid Big Brother fandom instantly picked up on the information and started working with the concept it means one thing about Season 22. Usually, I would be a bit leery about leaping to conclusions, however trusted Big Brother insider Alex Kidwell has given a heads up that followers could wish to preserve a watch out for that date.
A preferred principle is that this placeholder can be a Big Brother particular. I might think about that this particular, if it occurs, would affirm the small print and Houseguests of Season 22, or be a particular trying again on the best moments of the present’s historical past. Contemplating the heavy (although nonetheless unconfirmed) reporting that Season 22 is an all-star season, it might actually make sense that CBS would wish to spotlight why a few of these former gamers are so vital forward of the season.
CBS did one thing related with Survivor: Winners At Conflict, which was an all-star season. Survivor‘s all-star season (confirmed properly forward of its airing) launched its particular every week earlier than the 40th season. It is attainable that if this placeholder is one thing in the identical vein, Big Brother Season 22 may very well be every week or so away from this rumored particular in July. These are each CBS reveals, in spite of everything!
We nonetheless don’t know when Big Brother will premiere in the meanwhile, although there may be one other common principle that implies Season 22 will begin somewhat over every week from July 12th. Granted there are a variety of theories in regards to the Groundhog Day put up Big Brother‘s casting director Robyn Kass tweeted, so preserve that in thoughts earlier than lumping it in with this information.
Let’s additionally keep in mind this may be not more than a schedule emptiness on CBS that would find yourself being crammed by an I Love Lucy particular or one thing fully unrelated to Big Brother. Latest information in regards to the COVID-19 scenario in L.A. may doubtlessly shut down Hollywood productions as soon as once more and jeopardize Big Brother Season 22. Even with sequestering competing contestants, previous houseguests like Cody Nickson have defined the difficulty in quarantining manufacturing, so except the rumors of a season in Fiji are correct, who is aware of what the scenario can be in L.A. by the point July 12 rolls round? For now we are able to solely wait and see!
Season 22 of Big Brother is alleged to be airing on CBS this summer season. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra particulars on the fact collection, and for extra information occurring on this planet of tv and flicks.
Add Comment