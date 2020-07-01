Big Brother Internet Sleuths Think Something Is Coming To CBS Before Season 22 Premiere

Let’s additionally keep in mind this may be not more than a schedule emptiness on CBS that would find yourself being crammed by an I Love Lucy particular or one thing fully unrelated to Big Brother. Latest information in regards to the COVID-19 scenario in L.A. may doubtlessly shut down Hollywood productions as soon as once more and jeopardize Big Brother Season 22. Even with sequestering competing contestants, previous houseguests like Cody Nickson have defined the difficulty in quarantining manufacturing, so except the rumors of a season in Fiji are correct, who is aware of what the scenario can be in L.A. by the point July 12 rolls round? For now we are able to solely wait and see!