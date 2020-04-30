Big Brother return ruled out by Channel 4 boss

Big Brother is not going to be making a comeback, Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has confirmed.

Followers had been hoping to see the long-lasting actuality sequence again on the small display screen, particularly now that the format would resonate with audiences additionally caught at residence throughout lockdown.

Sadly, it seems like that received’t be the case.

Talking on the digital Edinburgh Tv Competition, Katz stated there have been at present “no plans” to carry again Big Brother, which first aired on Channel 4 again in 2000.

Nevertheless, the Channel 4 boss did say the broadcaster was trying into “fast-turnaround actuality reveals” to loosen up lockdown life.

Katz stated that he’s “positively within the thought of fast-turnaround actuality reveals, and there are a couple of attention-grabbing concepts which were pitched to us that we’re taking a look at for E4 and Channel 4.”

He pointed to current actuality hit The Circle as a profitable instance. Katz then went on to offer context for viewing habits amid the coronavirus disaster:

“We now have seen totally different phases of the story. The primary few weeks, there was insatiable urge for food for information and knowledge that folks felt would assist them negotiate the problem in entrance of them.

“Because the interval has gone on and other people have gotten uninterested in the relentless grim information, there has clearly been an urge for food for escapism and a transfer in direction of acquainted manufacturers and acquainted reveals.”

