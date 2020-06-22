Big Brother Rumored To Change Locations For Season 22

Apparently right this moment the Fijian authorities laid out blueprint plans for a way movie productions will function transferring ahead, and primarily gave the greenlight for these productions to fly over and begin filming (clearly barring tons of hoops to leap via resembling a compulsory 14-day quarantine upon arrival and a great deal of testing). Big Brother US producers, CBS, and Endemol (manufacturing firm) are eyeing Fiji as a location to movie as a consequence of it is distant nature that means little to no threat of COVID-19 interfering with manufacturing, in addition to the Fijian authorities paying out tax rebates to movie there. CBS and the Fijian authorities have an excellent relationship so despite the fact that, like I mentioned, that is NOT confirmed, I do see this undoubtedly being a chance. The Love Island US villa is already there and completely geared up to run like a standard Big Brother home would. Some crew like editors and producers would be capable of keep within the States and work remotely, whereas some like area producers, the artwork division, and competitors crew members must fly on-location. As for Julie, I do not see her leaving her household to fly to Fiji each eviction night time so unsure how that will work, so who is aware of.