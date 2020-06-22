Big Brother Rumored To Change Locations For Season 22

Depart a Remark
The Big Brother home has modified fairly a bit through the years, but it surely sounds just like the CBS collection could also be headed for its greatest setting change but if present rumors are to be believed. For as soon as, this has nothing to do with all-stars or who will and will not be concerned within the season, however reasonably, the place it is going to happen.
Consider this ought to be taken with a grain of salt, however a throwaway account just lately sprang up on the Big Brother subreddit and mentioned that there are fears amongst these concerned within the present that one other lockdown in Los Angeles might prematurely finish the season. This rumor alleges that there is discuss of transferring Season 22 to a different location, particularly, the Love Island set in Fiji:
Apparently right this moment the Fijian authorities laid out blueprint plans for a way movie productions will function transferring ahead, and primarily gave the greenlight for these productions to fly over and begin filming (clearly barring tons of hoops to leap via resembling a compulsory 14-day quarantine upon arrival and a great deal of testing). Big Brother US producers, CBS, and Endemol (manufacturing firm) are eyeing Fiji as a location to movie as a consequence of it is distant nature that means little to no threat of COVID-19 interfering with manufacturing, in addition to the Fijian authorities paying out tax rebates to movie there. CBS and the Fijian authorities have an excellent relationship so despite the fact that, like I mentioned, that is NOT confirmed, I do see this undoubtedly being a chance. The Love Island US villa is already there and completely geared up to run like a standard Big Brother home would. Some crew like editors and producers would be capable of keep within the States and work remotely, whereas some like area producers, the artwork division, and competitors crew members must fly on-location. As for Julie, I do not see her leaving her household to fly to Fiji each eviction night time so unsure how that will work, so who is aware of.
Switching to the Love Island villa could be an enormous change for Big Brother normally, which generally places houseguests in a specifically designed studio home. Additionally, the sport often movies in the US, so it’s going to be attention-grabbing to see how evictions and different elements of the sport can be dealt with in a COVID-19 world with contestants enjoying internationally.
In response to the Reddit publish, discussions to movie in Fiji have solely begun with Big Brother workers right this moment and will change issues up drastically for CBS. Final we heard, the community deliberate to air each actuality reveals this summer time, and I am unable to assist however surprise if Season 2 of Love Island could also be sacrificed or delayed to be able to make Big Brother Season 22 occur. Sadly, this rumor spreader had no info on when the season might premiere, so we are able to solely proceed to take a position.
I additionally need to query how a lot this may change the sport from a Big Brother perspective. I’d think about there could be difficulties in establishing the normal Big Brother challenges or getting the units shipped out to Fiji, and Love Island‘s video games weren’t fairly on the identical stage. It is also going to be rather a lot tougher for houseguests to cover who they’re in an alliance with merely as a consequence of the truth that there’s a lot visibility within the villa in comparison with the BB home.
Earlier than anybody will get too labored up or excited although, let’s simply be mindful what number of Big Brother rumors have rolled out recently. Some appear confirmed by former participant’s actions, whereas others have already been refuted by those that had been the themes of them. In the meantime, CBS hasn’t even confirmed this can be an all-star season, even if lots of the former gamers are appearing like that may be a reality. Actually, one of the best factor to do in the meanwhile is sit again and embrace the Big Brother motto, “anticipate the surprising.”
Big Brother Season 22 is ready to air on CBS someday this summer time. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend within the meantime for all the newest main information taking place with the present and for extra on the world of tv and flicks.
