Big Brother Season 22: 8 Major Questions We Still Have About The 2020 Season

Depart a Remark
The COVID-19 epidemic has put the whole world on-hold, together with the manufacturing of many main motion pictures and tv collection. A few of these movies have been shifted and now have new launch dates however many tv and movie initiatives are in limbo. Big Brother Season 22 is one in all these unlucky reveals that also have an unsure future. Earlier than the coronavirus hit America, Big Brother Season 22 was set to premiere in the summertime of 2020.
Now followers, potential houseguests, and the manufacturing crew don’t have any clue what the way forward for Big Brother Season 22 holds, or if it’ll even air in 2020. Because the world continues to regulate to our new regular, we’ve a number of questions on Big Brother Season 22.
Is Big Brother Season 22 Occurring?
The quick reply is sure, Big Brother Season 22 is anticipated to occur in some unspecified time in the future. Again in September 2019, CBS confirmed that Big Brother would return in the summertime of 2020 for a brand new season, and it was additionally confirmed that Julie Chen-Moonves would return because the host. So we all know that Big Brother 22 is occurring, however we don’t know when it is going to happen. The coronavirus has halted most main productions, so it is possible that issues like redesigning the home and casting calls have been utterly stopped.
At this level, with no affirmation of if or when Big Brother may return this summer season, we are able to solely speculate. Big Brother often airs on the finish of June or the very starting of July, so it’s nonetheless a chance that it may air throughout that point interval, however extremely unlikely. The keep at residence order in Los Angeles County, the place Big Brother is filmed, has been prolonged till the tip of July. This possible means, if the plan is to maintain the collection in the identical filming location with the identical format, the earliest Big Brother may air Season 22 won’t be till August or early September. And that is additionally assuming they have been to have every part able to go on the time they may begin filming.
Is Big Brother Season 22 Casting Full?
Whereas followers have loads to say in regards to the casting course of, the collection actually can’t transfer ahead with out a confirmed forged. All the pieces else falls into place after the contestants have been chosen. The entire Big Brother Season 22 scheduled dwell casting calls have been set to happen in March and April, and so they have been all cancelled. Now the Big Brother casting web site instructs everybody who needs to use for the present to simply ship in movies. The deadline to use was April 3, 2020. Big Brother Head of Casting Robyn Kass took to Twitter to vent some frustration about individuals sending in movies after the deadline or begging her to increase it.
This can be a good signal for the casting course of as a result of it signifies that, as of April, Kass was nonetheless actively working to get by means of the video submissions. Additionally Kass not being versatile on the deadline, may imply that she hopes to nonetheless have Big Brother Season 22 in 2020. The difficult factor about casting is that the variety of contestants additionally depends upon how lengthy the season plans to air. A full 90 plus days often means 16 contestants (or within the case of Big Brother 19, 17). A shorter season means much less contestants or a number of eliminations in every week. So deciding how many individuals to make finalists might be troublesome proper now.
Assuming the plan is to get Big Brother again on the air in some unspecified time in the future this 12 months, Kass and workforce possible plan to proceed to look at movies and slim down the contestants. From there, we might assume that in some unspecified time in the future they would want to do in-person interviews earlier than they may truly signal individuals on for the present. And once more, we do not know when that might be possible for them to do.
May Big Brother Season 22 Be Delayed To Later In The 12 months?
If Big Brother Season 22 is airing this 12 months, it appears unlikely that it’ll premiere round its typical time, so it might not occur till August or September, if not later. The Big Brother manufacturing workforce informed EW that Big Brother and Love Island gained’t air till “when the time is correct.” This imprecise reply presents no actual perception into when followers ought to no less than hope for a brand new season. Big Brother Community additionally acquired a fairly imprecise reply about if Big Brother Season 22 will air in 2020 once they reached out to a casting producer at Kassting in April. The web site was informed “It’s a everyday determining as you may think about, however nonetheless shifting ahead with the present!!”
What we are able to interpret from these basic solutions is that everybody at CBS and Big Brother need to air Big Brother Season 22 in some unspecified time in the future, however it depends upon what occurs within the subsequent few months with LA and the coronavirus. This in all probability signifies that the manufacturing workforce will possible air Big Brother someday in 2020, particularly with many reveals that have been scheduled to air within the fall probably getting delayed as a result of filming hasn’t began, and plenty of reveals scheduled for the summer season additionally dealing with delays. So CBS will possible churn out Big Brother this 12 months if in any respect doable.
Will Big Brother Season 22 Be An All Star Season? Will It Have Twists?
Big Brother Season 22 was going to mark the official 20th anniversary of when Big Brother premiered within the USA. This possible meant that the collection deliberate to have some type of particular season to commemorate this event. What’s extra particular than an all-star season? Moreover, Big Brother was anticipated to go up in opposition to the Olympics over the summer season, so they may have had one thing massive deliberate, both associated to returning houseguests or another twists to maintain the viewers engaged. Whether or not that might’ve meant an All Star season or not, we do not know, however it’s doable.
Nonetheless, with no Olympics, the possibilities of an all-star season appears much less possible. Big Brother might save that trick for 2021 when it hopefully airs in opposition to the Olympics. An all-star season continues to be doable, particularly if the season weren’t the everyday 90-something day season that might require a three-month dedication from the returning houseguests. If Big Brother Season 22 is a shorter season, then some alumni could also be thinking about showing.
Personally, I don’t assume this will probably be an all-star season, until it’s a mixed North American season that includes USA gamers and Canadian ones. Many memorable gamers have gone on to marry and begin households, which can make them much less prone to need to spend months away from residence, particularly proper now, throughout the pandemic.
A part of the Big Brother DNA now consists of main twists. We count on each season, indirectly, to have a twist. The twists could also be not as important to the season as they’ve been prior to now, however a easy audience-involved twist just like the Big Brother Care Packages may return for Big Brother Season 22, particularly with so many individuals out there to vote at residence.
Will There Be Any Specials To Honor The 20th 12 months?
On July 5, 2000, Big Brother aired its first episode on CBS. This 12 months marks the 20th 12 months for the collection, with over 21 seasons. This can be a big accomplishment. I anticipated that Big Brother Season 22 had plans to honor this 20 12 months anniversary in a number of methods, however with every part happening, it’s possible that the fanfare for the anniversary will probably be finished on a lesser scale.
There are methods Big Brother may nonetheless have a good time its 20th 12 months. For instance, Big Brother may take a cue from different reveals and flicks with a digital reunion of the unique forged, and even only a combination of gamers from over time. CBS may additionally simply do digital interviews with some in style houseguests as a technique to honor and have a good time the 20th anniversary. There are quite a few methods the present can have digital celebrations. It simply depends upon if CBS needs to do something like that whereas we anticipate information on Big Brother Season 22.
If Big Brother Season 22 Does Occur This Summer time, How Would possibly The Pandemic Affect The Recreation?
It might be an understatement to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant affect on many facets of our lives and work. So it stands to cause that Big Brother can be no exception. At this level, we do not know the way a lot of an affect the pandemic may need on the best way the sport works when it resumes, however it does appear possible that changes can be made to make sure a protected atmosphere for the forged and crew of the collection. If Big Brother occurs this summer season, most definitely some new guidelines may need to enter place. The chosen contestants might should be sequestered sooner than regular, to keep away from them coming into contact with somebody and catching the virus. There may be changes behind the scenes. Probably a smaller on-site workers.
Will Big Brother Proceed The Slop Punishment?
In Big Brother 21, Jackson Michie was a really controversial winner and participant. Considered one of his greatest scandals concerned him secretly consuming meals whereas on slop. He was seen on the dwell feeds consuming a number of occasions, however by no means punished by manufacturing. Jackson wasn’t the primary offender to interrupt the slop rule and get little to no punishment, however he was one of many worst offenders. This made me, and plenty of others, query why Big Brother even does the slop punishment in the event that they’re not going to implement their very own guidelines. It leaves us to surprise if Big Brother may think about dropping that facet of the sport or altering it to one thing else.
It’s time that Big Brother both ends the slop punishment or make it stricter. I’m advantageous with them ending it. I might slightly they as a substitute do meals competitions, or take a cue from Big Brother UK. I believe it could be cool if now they offer individuals a primary price range vs a luxurious price range if their workforce loses a meals competitors. That won’t appear that horrible of a punishment, however think about eight individuals making an attempt to share a $200 meals price range for every week. Slop would appear like a luxurious.
May Big Brother 22 Work Like The Circle?
A approach to make sure that Big Brother occurs is that if the present takes some notes from The Circle. The Circle includes individuals interacting solely by means of an app known as The Circle, whereas residing in separate flats. Big Brother can’t utterly steal this format, however it may use inspiration from The Circle and the web collection Sequester. Possibly a part of the season may contain sequestering the houseguests in a lodge and have them work together for the primary a part of the sport by way of video chats, after which later (when keep at residence order is lifted), the remaining contestants can transfer into the dwell interplay portion in the home. This alteration in format may enable Big Brother to nonetheless embody isolation and begin in the summertime as deliberate.
There are nonetheless so many unknown variables involving Big Brother Season 22, so all we are able to do is wait and hope that we begin to get some solutions quickly. Till then, we are able to all the time watch Big Brother reruns once we want some Big Brother in our lives.
Add Comment