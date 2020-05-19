Big Brother Season 22: 8 Major Questions We Still Have About The 2020 Season

Nonetheless, with no Olympics, the possibilities of an all-star season appears much less possible. Big Brother might save that trick for 2021 when it hopefully airs in opposition to the Olympics. An all-star season continues to be doable, particularly if the season weren’t the everyday 90-something day season that might require a three-month dedication from the returning houseguests. If Big Brother Season 22 is a shorter season, then some alumni could also be thinking about showing.

Personally, I don’t assume this will probably be an all-star season, until it’s a mixed North American season that includes USA gamers and Canadian ones. Many memorable gamers have gone on to marry and begin households, which can make them much less prone to need to spend months away from residence, particularly proper now, throughout the pandemic.