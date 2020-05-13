Big Brother to make Channel 4 comeback with Davina McCall and classic episodes

Davina McCall will return to the world of Big Brother this summer season for a particular collection celebrating the best episodes of the truth competitors.

Big Brother: Greatest Reveals Ever Present will air on E4 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the collection, which ought to assist to fill the void left by Love Island’s postponement due to coronavirus.

McCall will be a part of forces with former Superstar Big Brother contestant Rylan Clark-Neal to look again on their favorite episodes and mirror on a number of the most dramatic moments in its historical past.

McCall mentioned: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by once I don’t quote large brother in some kind. It made me snort, it made me cry and most significantly it taught me to by no means choose a guide by its cowl.

“I really like the present with all of my coronary heart and can’t wait to share it with an entire new viewers. And naturally, all you diehard followers on the market…It’s good to be again. Big Brother’s missed you.”

Clark-Neal added: “After being off air for practically two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother again to our lives. Through the years Big Brother has introduced floor breaking tv moments for a lot of causes, however now so greater than ever while we’re all taking part in the function of housemates, let’s return and rewind the clock to a few of our favorite ever episodes.

“There shall be laughs, tears and drama, however most of all we get to relive a few of Big Brother’s best episodes.”

Earlier this yr, there had been rumours that Channel 4 was planning a Big Brother revival with a forged of controversial celebrities, however these have been strongly denied by the broadcaster.

The truth contest aired 14 seasons on Channel 4 ranging from July 2000, earlier than transferring to Channel 5 in 2011 the place it aired an extra eight seasons.

In March, Big Brother Germany made headlines around the globe when its contestants have been knowledgeable in regards to the coronavirus reside on air, having entered the home earlier than the sickness unfold so extensively throughout Europe.

Big Brother: Greatest Reveals Ever Present doesn’t but have a confirmed air date.

