Big Brother Vets Swaggy C And Bayleigh Called Out Mike Boogie Over Problematic Rant

As Big Brother Season 22 hypothesis continues to make rounds on the internet, former gamers are up on social media and churning out their ideas on the casting rumors and giving their ideas on who ought to and should not be included within the rumored all-star season. The latter has gotten former Season 2 competitor and the primary Big Brother All-Stars winner Mike “Boogie” Malin in some sizzling water, because the web took discover of some problematic statements he made concerning Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton.
The feedback got here throughout a dialog on Johnny Fairplay’s podcast Survivor NSFW, during which Mike Boogie shared his ideas on the thought of Big Brother 20’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans showing in Season 22. Mike talked about how he thought the 2 could be an fascinating choice for the potential all-star season attributable to their social media presence, and maybe unnecessarily in contrast them to Season 20’s different energy couple, Swaggy C and Bayleigh, in a impolite method.
They’ve [Tyler and Angela] executed job in at this time’s world of the couple doing the social media. They’re like what the 2 African-People are attempting to be. What are their names? Bayleigh and, Chris proper. They’re making an attempt to do that complete Jay-Z and Beyoncé factor however with out the expertise and with none good efficiency on their season.
Mike Boogie’s feedback gained fast traction on the web, and raised questions on whether or not the feedback had been racist. Some took challenge with the very fact he first referred to them as “the African-People,” and one might surprise why the “Jay-Z and Beyoncé” remark wasn’t used when speaking concerning the white couple Tyler and Angela. Swaggy noticed the video, and appeared to suppose there’s some racist commentary from Mike Boogie judging from his response.
Bayleigh additionally jumped within the fray and added the context that it was bizarre Mike Boogie forgot their names in that assertion contemplating he had solely simply talked about one among them lately elsewhere.
It is price noting that this isn’t the primary controversy Mike Boogie has generated the previous couple weeks. Mike was criticized for seemingly belittling the Black Lives Matter motion in Cameo movies (by way of InTouch) simply days in the past, and was arrested for making a number of threats on the household of one among his former Big Brother mates, Dr. Will (by way of The Blast). Mike is to seem in court docket for the threats in direction of Dr. Will and his household in July.
In the meantime, hypothesis continues to swirl on whether or not Bayleigh and Swaggy C are concerned in Season 22 of Big Brother. Rumored forged lists have claimed the 2 are, and this latest tweet from Bayleigh makes the reply as up within the air because it has ever been.
Bayleigh stated she and Swaggy are hustling to vanish with wealth, however the truth they’re hustling might imply they’re right down to compete in Big Brother Season 22. The 2 may be referring to MTV’s The Problem, which they appeared on lately. We cannot know for certain till the forged checklist is revealed, although I will wager that given his authorized troubles and up to date statements, Mike Boogie won’t return.
Big Brother Season 22 will air on CBS someday this summer time. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the upcoming season and drama because it unfolds, and for the newest information taking place in tv and films.
